Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers Linux 5.9 To Support 6GHz WiFi With Qualcomm's Ath11k Driver The initial batch of WiFi/wireless driver improvements slated for Linux 5.9 landed in net-next this week with a few noteworthy additions. Among the WiFi driver changes queued so far for introduction in the Linux 5.9 kernel include: - The wilc1000 driver is being promoted out of staging and into the proper Linux networking subsystem area. This is the driver for supporting the Microchip ATWILC1000 series hardware. The ATWILC1000 is designed as an 802.11b/g/n IoT link controller module for various devices. After getting into good enough shape in staging, it's time for graduation.

Roundup: UK’s test and trace failing to contact thousands, France deploys AI-based cancer detection and more briefs Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) announced that is donating the code for COVID Tracker app as open source to the not-for-profit Linux Foundation. This will enable jurisdictions worldwide to quickly build and deploy their own contact tracing apps.

Meet the new GM of CNCF – Priyanka Sharma CNCF, a Linux Foundation project, recently appointed Priyanka Sharma as its new GM. As a long time expert of cloud native technologies Sharma brings unique vision and insights to the organization. On behalf of the Linux Foundation, Swapnil Bhartiya, founder and producer at TFiR talked to Sharma to better understand the vision she has for CNCF and what goals she has set for herself and the foundation.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast 2020-07-24 | Linux Headlines Calls for political activism in software projects continue to ramp up, digiKam 7 arrives with enhanced facial recognition, Zulip unleashes its biggest release ever amid tensions between its competitors, and a new ‘zine focusing on Fedora seeks contributors.

Brunch with Brent: Carl Richell | Jupiter Extras 75 Brent sits down with Carl Richell, Founder and CEO of System76. We explore the people, passion, and culture behind the scenes, learn of young Carl, the early years of building a Linux-focused hardware business, how today System76 fuels a tiny piece of SpaceX, and more.

Episode 19: Advanced Python Import Techniques and Managing Users in Django Would you like to clearly understand what's happening when you use the Python import keyword? Do you want to use modules more effectively to structure your code? Or maybe you're ready to move to the next level with your Django project by adding user management. This week on the show, David Amos is back with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.

LHS Episode #358: The Weekender LIII It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.

Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E18 – Full moon This week we’ve been making operating systems for the Raspberry Pi 4. We discuss our favourite gadgets, bring you a verrrry long command line love and round up all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 13 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.