Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast
-
2020-07-24 | Linux Headlines
Calls for political activism in software projects continue to ramp up, digiKam 7 arrives with enhanced facial recognition, Zulip unleashes its biggest release ever amid tensions between its competitors, and a new ‘zine focusing on Fedora seeks contributors.
-
Brunch with Brent: Carl Richell | Jupiter Extras 75
Brent sits down with Carl Richell, Founder and CEO of System76. We explore the people, passion, and culture behind the scenes, learn of young Carl, the early years of building a Linux-focused hardware business, how today System76 fuels a tiny piece of SpaceX, and more.
-
Episode 19: Advanced Python Import Techniques and Managing Users in Django
Would you like to clearly understand what's happening when you use the Python import keyword? Do you want to use modules more effectively to structure your code? Or maybe you're ready to move to the next level with your Django project by adding user management. This week on the show, David Amos is back with another batch of PyCoder's Weekly articles and projects.
-
LHS Episode #358: The Weekender LIII
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S13E18 – Full moon
This week we’ve been making operating systems for the Raspberry Pi 4. We discuss our favourite gadgets, bring you a verrrry long command line love and round up all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 18 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 633 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, System76, Django, LHS and Ubuntu Podcast
Xen Project Hypervisor Version 4.14 brings added security and performance
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. “Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward,” said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. “We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community.”
today's howtos
Recent comments
12 min 5 sec ago
28 min 3 sec ago
2 hours 17 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 35 min ago
19 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 55 min ago