Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Linux 5.9 To Support 6GHz WiFi With Qualcomm's Ath11k Driver
The initial batch of WiFi/wireless driver improvements slated for Linux 5.9 landed in net-next this week with a few noteworthy additions.
Among the WiFi driver changes queued so far for introduction in the Linux 5.9 kernel include:
- The wilc1000 driver is being promoted out of staging and into the proper Linux networking subsystem area. This is the driver for supporting the Microchip ATWILC1000 series hardware. The ATWILC1000 is designed as an 802.11b/g/n IoT link controller module for various devices. After getting into good enough shape in staging, it's time for graduation.
Roundup: UK’s test and trace failing to contact thousands, France deploys AI-based cancer detection and more briefs
Ireland’s Health Service Executive (HSE) announced that is donating the code for COVID Tracker app as open source to the not-for-profit Linux Foundation.
This will enable jurisdictions worldwide to quickly build and deploy their own contact tracing apps.
Meet the new GM of CNCF – Priyanka Sharma
CNCF, a Linux Foundation project, recently appointed Priyanka Sharma as its new GM. As a long time expert of cloud native technologies Sharma brings unique vision and insights to the organization. On behalf of the Linux Foundation, Swapnil Bhartiya, founder and producer at TFiR talked to Sharma to better understand the vision she has for CNCF and what goals she has set for herself and the foundation.
Xen Project Hypervisor Version 4.14 brings added security and performance
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the Linux Foundation, today announced the release of Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14, which introduces Linux stubdomains, better nested performance, more robust live patching and reflects contributions from across the community and ecosystem. This release also continues the fundamental shift for Xen, which was outlined in version 4.13, to make it increasingly resistant to side-channel attacks and hardware issues. “Xen Project Hypervisor 4.14 is a clear example of important investments from companies and community members to move the project forward,” said George Dunlap, Xen Project Advisory Board Chair. “We continue to see broad participation from many companies, which is validation of the important role Xen plays in the open-source virtualization space: a project focused solely on virtualization, with a mature code base and community.”
