Mozilla: Flatpak, Extensions and VR
-
Firefox Beta via Flatpak
What I've tried.
Firefox beta as a snap. (Definitely easy to install. But not as quick and harder to use for managing files - makes it's own Downloads directory, etc)
Firefox (stock) with custom AppArmor confinement. (Fun to do once, but the future is clearly using portals for file access, etc)
Firefox beta as a Flatpak.
-
Extensions in Firefox 79
To optimize resource usage, render information on inactive tabs is discarded. When Firefox anticipates that a tab will be activated, the tab is “warmed up”. Switching to it then feels much more instantaneous. With the new tabs.warmup function, tab manager extensions will be able to benefit from the same perceived performance improvements. Note this API does not work on discarded tabs and does not need to be called immediately prior to switching tabs. It is merely a performance improvement when the tab switch can be anticipated, such as when hovering over a button that when clicked would switch to the tab.
-
Mozilla VR Blog: A browser plugin for Unity
Unity's development tools and engine are far and away the most common way to build applications for VR and AR today. Previously, we've made it possible to export web-based experiences from Unity. Today, we're excited to show some early work addressing the other way that Unity developers want to use the web: as a component in their Unity-based virtual environments.
Building on our work porting a browser engine to many platforms and embedding scenarios, including as Firefox Reality AR for HoloLens 2, we have built a new Unity component based on Servo, a modern web engine written in the Rust language.
The Unity engine has a very adaptable multi-platform plugin system with a healthy ecosystem of third-party plugins, both open-source and proprietary. The plugin system allows us to run OS-native modules and connect them directly to components executing in the Unity scripting environment.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 612 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Craig Small: 25 Years of Free Software
So you have written something you think others might like, what software license will you use to distribute it? In 1995 it wasn’t that clear. This was the era of strange boutique licenses including ones where it was ok to run the program as a hamradio operator but not a CB radio operator (or at least they tried to work it that way). A friend of mine and the author of the Linux HAM HOWTO amongst other documents, Terry Dawson, suggested I use GPL or another Free Software license. He explained what this Free Software thing was and said that if you want your program to be the most useful then something like GPL will do it. So I released axdigi under the GPL license and most of my programs since then have used the same license. Something like MIT or BSD licenses would have been fine too, I was just not going to use something closed or hand-crafted. That was a while ago, I’ve written or maintained many programs since then. I also became a Debian maintainer (23 years so far) and adopted both procps and psmisc which I still maintain as both the Debian developer and upstream to this day.
Devices: Raspberry Pi and Beyond
Security: Patches, BIOS and EC Write Protection, Reproducible Builds (DiffoScope) and Coreboot
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 10 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago