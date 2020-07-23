IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: IBM Competitions, Red Hat Insights, Fedora Call for Participation
Call for Code Daily: submission deadline, resources, and innovation
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of July 20th:
Submit your entries: NLC2CMD competition at NeurIPS 2020 is now open
The NLC2CMD (English to Bash) Competition at NeurIPS 2020 is now officially open for entries. The event is comprised of two main parts: the NLC2CMD Competition for automatic translation of English to Bash, and the NLC2CMD Challenge for gathering data related to such translations.
The NLC2CMD Competition solicits entries that can translate a given natural language utterance into a command to be executed on the Bash terminal shell. For example, “show me a list of all files” should produce something similar to “ls” as the predicted command. The competition features two tracks: The first is the accuracy track, which is measured in terms of whether the right utility (for example, “ls”) is predicted, along with the correct flags required for it to complete the required task. Full details of the metric used for evaluation in the accuracy track can be found here. The second track is the efficiency track — energy efficiency is increasingly an important consideration for AI and Machine Learning models, and the aim of this track is to encourage systems that are judicious in their energy consumption. The competition is hosted on the EvalAI platform.
Red Hat Insights: compliance
In simple terms, compliance means adherence to rules or fulfillment of specifications. Accordingly, you need a guideline with a set of rules against which you can align your systems. The first step, therefore, is to create a compliance policy. Until you have done so, there is nothing to see in the Insights dashboard (see Fig. 1).
Fedora program update: 2020-30
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. The Nest With Fedora Call for Participation is now open.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
