Linux Graphics: Nouveau, Mir, Intel and More Nouveau Changes For Linux 5.9 Bring Fixes, Prep For Future Improvements With basically at the cut-off for new feature material wanting to get into DRM-Next for Linux 5.9, Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs of Red Hat today sent in the primary feature pull. There isn't a whole lot to the open-source NVIDIA driver changes for Linux 5.9, which come in addition to the Nouveau CRC support that came by way of DRM-Misc-Next.

Mir 2.0 Released In Dropping Legacy Bits, New Platform Improvements Approaching two years already since the release of Mir 1.0 following its shift to Wayland support, Mir 2.0 is now available. Mir 2.0 was released this morning and it clears out the legacy Mir client/server packages as well as mir-utils and mirtest-dev. The legacy options around the host socket and nested passthrough were also removed. Various "obsolete stuff" from the Mir client code was also removed.

Intel Graphics Compiler Merges New Vector Compute Backend While Intel on the hardware manufacturing side continues facing stiff challenges, on the open-source software side the company continues making legendary progress. Out in today's Intel Graphics Compiler and in turn Intel Compute Runtime releases as part of their GPGPU toolchain is the recent open-sourcing and integration of their Vector Compute back-end.

Mike Blumenkrantz: Fast Friday At this point, longtime readers are well aware of the SPIR-V spec since I reference it in most posts. This spec covers all the base operations and types used in shaders, which are then (occasionally) documented more fully in the full Vulkan spec. There comes a time, however, when the core SPIR-V spec is not enough to maintain compatibility with GLSL instructions. In such cases, there are additional specifications which extend the base functionality.

Craig Small: 25 Years of Free Software So you have written something you think others might like, what software license will you use to distribute it? In 1995 it wasn’t that clear. This was the era of strange boutique licenses including ones where it was ok to run the program as a hamradio operator but not a CB radio operator (or at least they tried to work it that way). A friend of mine and the author of the Linux HAM HOWTO amongst other documents, Terry Dawson, suggested I use GPL or another Free Software license. He explained what this Free Software thing was and said that if you want your program to be the most useful then something like GPL will do it. So I released axdigi under the GPL license and most of my programs since then have used the same license. Something like MIT or BSD licenses would have been fine too, I was just not going to use something closed or hand-crafted. That was a while ago, I’ve written or maintained many programs since then. I also became a Debian maintainer (23 years so far) and adopted both procps and psmisc which I still maintain as both the Debian developer and upstream to this day.