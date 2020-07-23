Sweet Home 3D released version 6.4 with improvements and bug fixes
Sweet Home 3D is a free interior design application that can help you to draw the plan of a house, arrange furniture, items, and see the result in 3D. It is a Java-based application and can run any Linux systems.
