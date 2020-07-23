This week in KDE: screencasting and shared clipboard on Wayland
This week has seen more fixes and improvements to the Get New Stuff system, as well as speeding up Discover. But they may be overshadowed by Major Enormous Exciting Amazing new Wayland features such as screencasting and Klipper/shared clipboard support!
Also KDE: GSoC Work Status
