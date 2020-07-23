You can use any code editor for HTML but using an editor with dedicated features for web developers and designers can help a great deal. Check out our list of open source HTML editors.

The whole Ayatana Indicators project received a bit of a show stopper by the fact that the IDO (Indicator Display Object) rendering was not working in vanilla GTK-3 without a certain patch [2] that only Ubuntu has in their GTK-3 package. Addressing GTK developers upstream some years back (after GTK 3.22 had already gone into long term maintenance mode) and asking for a late patch acceptance did not work out (as already assumed). Ayatana Indicators stalled at a level of 90% actually working fine, but those nice and shiny special widgets, like the calendar widget, the audio volume slider widgets, switch widgets, etc. could not be rendered appropriately in GTK based desktop environments (e.g. via MATE Indicator Applet) on other distros than Ubuntu. I never really had the guts to sit down without a defined ending and find a patch / solution to this nasty problem. Ayatana Indicators stalled as a whole. I kept it alive and defended its code base against various GLib and what-not deprecations and kept it in Debian, but the software was actually partially broken / dysfunctional.

GNOME Radio is the Public Network Radio Software for Accessing Free World Broadcasts on Internet running on GNOME. On July 10, 2020 I published my Master thesis on GNOME Radio; gnome-radio-0.2.0 and gnome-internet-radio-locator-3.0.1, at Oslo Metropolitan University and University of Oslo in Norway.