SUSE/OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed, SUSE Training Credits, Containers
-
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/30
Due to a packaging change in a low-level package (krb5), I decided to trigger a full rebuild of openSUSE:Factory. Quite a lot of packages reference krb5-config to find the correct locations, but I could not get a conclusive list. The risk of not doing a full rebuild and having all packages follow the changes of krb5 could lead to devastating results, which I did not want to risk. This in turn meant OBS was busy for a bit longer and we only released two snapshots (0717 and 0720). The next one to be published (0721) will be the one with the full rebuild.
-
SUSE Introduces Training Credits to Help Enterprises Thrive Today and in the Future
Now, SUSE is making it easier for enterprise customers to ensure their IT staff have the know-how they need to help their businesses thrive today and in the future. With the addition of SUSE Training Credits, customers can buy prepaid credits that can be redeemed for public or private instructor-led training and certification exam vouchers.
-
Setup secure private Docker registry in SUSE Linux Enterprise server 15Sp2
Containerized application delivery has become the latest trend in today’s IT environment. These container images are distributed by respective Organizations/Communities through their official Docker container registries hosted online. Docker container registries are applications that manages storing and delivering of container images.
Container images can be pulled from any online registry you can access to ,and you will also able to push your images to online registries. These online registries are public (unless you pay for online space ) and can be accessed by anyone else . It is important to setup an offline / private docker registry so that images can be securely stored offline. A private Docker registry allows you to share your custom images within your organization, keeping a consistent, private, and centralized source of building blocks of your architecture. A private Docker registry gives you better performances for big clusters and high-frequency roll-outs, plus added features like access authentication.
-
