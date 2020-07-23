Language Selection

Saturday 25th of July 2020 10:46:34 PM
News
  • Martin Michlmayr: beancount2ledger 1.1 released

    Martin Blais recently announced that he'd like to re-organize the beancount code and split out some functionality into separate projects, including the beancount to ledger/hledger conversion code previously provided by bean-report. I agreed to take on the maintenance of this code and I've now released beancount2ledger, a beancount to ledger/hledger converter.

    •      
  • How to build a $100 productivity PC with a Raspberry Pi 4

    Fortunately, you can sidestep that financial outlay with an alternative: the humble but mighty Raspberry Pi 4. This fourth-generation version of the popular single-card computer starts at just $35 and packs enough punch to easily handle everyday tasks. Moreover, its simplicity means building is ultra fast. We put together a Linux-based desktop system for just over $100 and in about an hour, including software installs.

  • Maddie and Greg go live with computers!
  • ¿Ubuntu/Mint? No, gracias

    Two of the most popular distributions include NVIDIA’s drivers in their ISO images and from here they are made a modest boycott so that users who feel free software can navigate with the tranquility of not talking or spreading those distributions that betray our philosophy that began more than 20 years ago. Ubuntu and Mint Linux are not free distributions, but proprietary ones, and therefore should not be used by users who understand why GNU/Linux exists and why it cannot embrace proprietary software: it is OUR ENEMY.

  • Intel ‘Stunning Failure’ Heralds End of Era for U.S. Chip Sector
                     
                       

    After Chief Executive Officer Bob Swan said Intel is considering outsourcing, the company’s shares slumped 16% on Friday, the most since March, when the stock market plummeted in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    •  
  • U.S. officials detail plans to build a national quantum internet
                     
                       

    The U.S. Department of Energy wants to develop a national quantum internet to enable more secure communications and advance scientific research in areas such as gravitational wave detection.

                       

    Officials presented a blueprint strategy for the effort in a Thursday press conference at the University of Chicago. The 38-page paper outlines key goals, as well as research challenges that will need to be addressed before the concept can be realized.

  • EFF to Court: Trump Appointee’s Removal of Open Technology Fund Leadership Is Unlawful

    San Francisco—The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) today joined a group of 17 leading U.S.-based Internet freedom organizations in telling a federal appeals court that Trump administration appointee Michael Pack has no legal authority to purge leadership at the Open Technology Fund (OTF), a private, independent nonprofit that helps hundreds of millions of people across the globe speak out online and avoid censorship and surveillance by repressive regimes.

  • 41st Annual Conference of the TeX Users Group

    TUG 2020, the 41st Annual Conference of the TeX Users Group kicks off online today.

    Last night, at 20h00 MUT, prior to the conference, TUG carried out an introductory LaTeX workshop. Participants could attend and chat through Zoom or stream on YouTube. Check the conference programme and join to learn more about what is happening in the TeX world.

  • New NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 Features Linux Workstation Backup

    NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments, announced today the release of NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.

Python Programming

  • Over-Solving or Solving Problems You Don't Have

    Sometimes we call them "Belt and Braces" solutions. As a former suspenders person who switched to belts, the idea of wearing both is a little like over-engineering. In the unlikely event of catastrophic failure of one system, your pants can still remain properly hoist. There's a weird, but defensible reason for that. Most over-engineering lacks a coherent reason. Sometimes we call them "Bells and Whistles." The solution has both bells and whistles for signaling. This is usually used in a derogatory sense of useless noisemakers, there for show only. Again, there's a really low-value and dumb, but defensible reason for this. While colorful, none of this is helpful for describing over-engineered software. Over-engineered software is often over-engineered for incoherent and indefensible reasons. Over-engineering generally means trying to solve a problem that no user actually has. This leads to throwing around irrelevant features.

  • Talk Python to Me: #274 Profiling data science code with FIL

    Do you write data science code? Do you struggle loading large amounts of data or wonder what parts of your code use the maximum amount of memory? Maybe you just want to require smaller compute resources (servers, RAM, and so on).

  • Niels Thykier: Support for Debian packaging files in IDEA (IntelliJ/PyCharm)

    I have been using the community editions of IntelliJ and PyCharm for a while now for Python or Perl projects. But it started to annoy me that for Debian packaging bits it would “revert” into a fancy version of notepad. Being fed up with it, I set down and spent the last week studying how to write a plugin to “fix” this. After a few prototypes, I have now released IDEA-debpkg v0.0.3 (Link to JetBrain’s official plugin listing with screenshots). It provides a set of basic features for debian/control like syntax highlighting, various degree of content validation, folding of long fields, code completion and “CTRL + hover” documentation. For debian/changelog, it is mostly just syntax highlighting with a bit of fancy linking for now. I have not done anything for debian/rules as I noted there is a Makefile plugin, which will have to do for now.

  • Introduction to Selenium in Python 3

    Selenium is a framework used for testing web applications. Selenium automates a browser, such as Chrome or Firefox, to run tests on your desired website. Selenium is also a very powerful web scraping tool. Selenium supports JavaScript and all the modern browser features. This tool is very effective at extracting information from websites. This article will show you how to set up Selenium on your Linux distribution (i.e., Ubuntu), as well as how to perform basic web automation and web scrapping with the Selenium Python 3 library.

  • A Hundred Days of Code, Day 017 - Python, Advanced Objects, Done!
  • PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 5 Check-in

today's howtos

