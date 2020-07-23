Today in Techrights
- “Watson®” is a Lot More Offensive Than “Whitelist” and “Master”
- It’s Possible to be Antiracist and Proponent of Free Speech at the Same Time
- Many Things to Feel Thankful for in the GNU/Linux and Free Software Community
- Social Justice Hooey Killed the Free Software Movement
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 24, 2020
- Links 24/7/2020: digiKam 7.0, Cockpit 224, Bison 3.7 and GCC 10.2
- Links 25/7/2020: Mir 2.0 Released and FSF Talks DRM
