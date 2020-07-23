GUADEC Talks and Other Coverage
GNOME-Usage Program Still Striving To Report Per-Program Power Analytics
Ultimately the likely scenario to be pursued is at least being able to leverage the battery power consumption rate on laptops and utilizing some well-tuned models for being able to provide some extrapolated estimates on power consumption for the different areas and for per-program reporting. Power information on Intel CPUs (and now AMD with the amd_energy driver in Linux 5.8+) is also at least fairly safe to come by these days as well as one of the key inputs. The accuracy though will largely depend upon the user's hardware and quality of the yet-to-be-generated models.
Beyond the obvious technical challenges, there are also other obstacles around this process such as data privacy concerns if soliciting power samples from the community for creating these possible models. Long story short, don't look for GNOME to be providing these per-application power analytics like macOS and Windows in the near term.
Those interested in finding out more on this effort can see the slide deck from Aditya's presentation.
GUADEC 2020: Intern lightning talks
Hi, I hope you are all enjoying GUADEC! I am just passing by to let you know that on Monday 27th, 18:00 UTC, we will have our traditional Intern lightning talks where you will get to see our Outreachy and Google Summer of Code interns present their projects.
Gaurav Agrawal: GUADEC 2020: Newcomers Workshop
We are hosting Newcomer’s workshop BOF on Monday 27 Jul 2020, (15:00 â†’ 17:00 UTC) , This is a great place to be at if you are someone who’s looking to explore how to contribute to GNOME. We will be going through the project’s practically and will be sharing you the information that gives you the head-start to your journey at GNOME!
For yours and our convenience we have prepared a wiki post which helps you go through the initial setup for participating in this workshop, Kindly just go through this and setup your systems as per the instructions.
