System76 Reveals An Open Source PC Surprise For AMD Ryzen Fans

Pop quiz: Is System76 a Linux distribution developer, a hardware maker, or an open source company? The correct answer is all of the above, but a passion for open source permeates every facet of System76’s business. Speaking of which, if you like what the Pop OS and Thelio PC creator has done with Coreboot recently, you’ll love the tease they just dropped on Twitter. “I have seen the light of the great @LisaSu,” writes System76 engineer Jeremy Soller. “Today begins my journey to port coreboot to Matisse and Renoir. See you on the other side!” In a word, this is magnificent. But why should you care?

Here Is Why Linux Is a Good Choice of OS for Software Developers

Is there a perfect operating system for software development? According to some, Linux might just be as close as you can get. Here we will take a quick look at what Linux has to offer and also suggest some great Linux distros that you might want to check out for yourself. Since you're actually reading this article, chances are you already have an idea of what Linux is. But for the uninitiated, Linux is a type of an operating system just like Windows, iOS, macOS, etc. It is a very popular OS. In fact, the Andriod operating system is built on top of the Linux kernel, so you could say that the Linux kernel is the foundation on which Android is built. But Linux also powers many other internet and business servers, including numerous stock exchanges around the world. It has been around since the mid-1990s, give or take, and Linux is literally everywhere today.