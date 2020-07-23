Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sunday 26th of July 2020 06:12:59 PM

Is there a perfect operating system for software development? According to some, Linux might just be as close as you can get.

Here we will take a quick look at what Linux has to offer and also suggest some great Linux distros that you might want to check out for yourself.

Since you're actually reading this article, chances are you already have an idea of what Linux is. But for the uninitiated, Linux is a type of an operating system just like Windows, iOS, macOS, etc.

It is a very popular OS. In fact, the Andriod operating system is built on top of the Linux kernel, so you could say that the Linux kernel is the foundation on which Android is built. But Linux also powers many other internet and business servers, including numerous stock exchanges around the world. It has been around since the mid-1990s, give or take, and Linux is literally everywhere today.