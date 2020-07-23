System76 Reveals An Open Source PC Surprise For AMD Ryzen Fans
Pop quiz: Is System76 a Linux distribution developer, a hardware maker, or an open source company? The correct answer is all of the above, but a passion for open source permeates every facet of System76’s business. Speaking of which, if you like what the Pop OS and Thelio PC creator has done with Coreboot recently, you’ll love the tease they just dropped on Twitter.
“I have seen the light of the great @LisaSu,” writes System76 engineer Jeremy Soller. “Today begins my journey to port coreboot to Matisse and Renoir. See you on the other side!”
In a word, this is magnificent. But why should you care?
