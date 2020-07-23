Language Selection

System76 Reveals An Open Source PC Surprise For AMD Ryzen Fans

Sunday 26th of July 2020 06:17:04 PM
Linux
OSS

Pop quiz: Is System76 a Linux distribution developer, a hardware maker, or an open source company? The correct answer is all of the above, but a passion for open source permeates every facet of System76’s business. Speaking of which, if you like what the Pop OS and Thelio PC creator has done with Coreboot recently, you’ll love the tease they just dropped on Twitter.

“I have seen the light of the great @LisaSu,” writes System76 engineer Jeremy Soller. “Today begins my journey to port coreboot to Matisse and Renoir. See you on the other side!”

In a word, this is magnificent. But why should you care?

10 Linux commands to know the system

Here are 10 Linux command to know the system and increase your productivity quickly... And this concluded our ten Linux commands to know the system to increase your productivity quickly to solve problems. Let me know about your favorite tool in the comment section below. Read more

Devices: Beelink, Rock Pi and Raspberry Pi

  • Beelink GS-King X Review with Android 9 – Video & Audio Playback, NAS/File Server Function, and Benchmarks

    The Amlogic S922X processor used in GS-King X is clocked at up to 2.21 GHz for the Cortex-A73 cores, and 1.8 GHz for the Cortex-A53 cores. It’s exactly the same as for Amlogic A311D processor found in Khadas VIM3 SBC, except the lower clock speed starts at 100 MHz instead of 500 MHz. The user interface is set to 1920×1080 as is common for 99% of Android TV boxes, and 3792 MB total RAM can be detected in Android, so some of the memory must be used by hardware buffers. GS-King X (codenamed galilei) runs Android 9 on top of Linux 4.9.113. Note the kernel architecture is arm7l, so some apps and games that require 64-bit Arm (e.g. Fortnite) won’t run.

  • Rock Pi 4C SBC with 4GB RAM, HDMI and DisplayPort Launched for $59 and up

    Last October, Radxa unveiled Rock Pi 4C SBC as an update to the company’s Rock Pi 4 SBC, with the same Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor, 4GB RAM, but instead of providing one HDMI output only, Rock Pi 4C board offers two video output just like Raspberry Pi 4 board, but with a twist, since it combines a micro HDMI port with a Mini DisplayPort connector.

  • Code retro games with Digital Making at Home

If Coronavirus Happened in ’90s, Proprietary Software Would’ve Been a Disaster

She starts the day by opening her Ubuntu-powered laptop, she had an assignment to finish last night, which she did using LibreOffice. Today, there’s a virtual classroom with the teacher, where everyone will be able to easily communicate together using Jitsi, just inside their Firefox web browser. Some educational materials are needed, of course, which she can easily grab from the university’s central LMS (Learning management system), powered by Moodle; A fully free and open source software. Fatma, like many university students in her country and also like most students of the world in the age of Coronavirus, found the transition to a more digitalized education very accessible and very hassle-free, thanks to the efforts of open source developers which had been accumulating over each other for the past few decades. Read more

Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results

The work on Zstd'ing the Linux kernel for using this Facebook-developed Zstandard compression algorithm to in turn speed up decompression times when booting Linux kernel images might be mainlined as soon as Linux 5.9. Nick Terrell of Facebook on Thursday night sent out the eighth version of these Zstd patches for allowing the Linux kernel image to be compressed with it. Those patches were sent out again as a pull request though there does appear to be some rather trivial code tweaks to make at this point. Read more

