We originally intended to start pushing ranger code into trunk shortly after the start of stage 1, but of course.. delays, delays :-) So here is the latest status/changes since last fall and our proposed time-line going forward. I'll do the executive summary here, and more details at each submission stage. 1) multi-range support - Imminent We have moved the representation of our multi-range class from wide-int to trees, and merged it with the value_range class . There is now a base class which "recognizes" a 1 sub-range case as a special legacy mode which supports ANTI_RANGE and incorporates the original value_range code. Multi-range is fully interoperable/compatible with value_range code now and all existing code which uses value_range still operates exactly the same as it did.. its just slightly different under the covers. range-ops has been returned to working in multi-range mode again now that its compatible with value_range. Any consumer working with ranges can switch to multi-range by switching to the multi-range API. This code is currently going through a complete fedora build, and assuming that passes, Aldy will be submitting it for trunk along with various details and performance results in the coming week or so. 2) Ranger - Mid August The on-demand ranger has been substantially simplified, with well defined components contained in just a few source files. It is queued up for trunk submission after the multi-range code goes in.. Initially, we plan to enable it for a few client passes which we will describe at submission time (mostly the same passes as last years presentation discussed) , along with a VRP pass which will run immediately before EVRP called RVRP. It uses the same dom-walking infrastructure that EVRP uses, but it still has a lack of relational processing (to be addressed next) At submission time I'll provide the details, as well as performance and shortcomings once it has also passed thru a fedora build cycle. This will also include the test suite adjustment strategy. 3) Equivalency/Relational Processing - Mid September(?) Finally, the relation code will come, probably in mid September. The proof of concept oracle prototype looked good, so I'm re-working parts of it for performance in production code. Once the relation code is in place, we will work on whatever remaining differences there are between EVRP and the new RVRP pass. - with RVRP running immediately before EVRP, we can identify anything EVRP finds of significance that is missed. - We can also run RVRP immediately after EVRP and identify things RVRP gets which EVRP does not. ------------- We know we get immediate benefit from multiple passes when they are switched to ranger, and we'd like to get that enabled ASAP allowing the code to be rigorously exercised during the rest of stage 1. The RVRP pass will be a work in progress, and it is 100% self contained in one file, simply operating as a ranger client just like the other passes. If we reach the end of stage 1, and for whatever unforeseen reason RVRP is not performing satisfactorily enough to replace EVRP, we simply turn it off. If it is operating well enough, then we turn of EVRP. We can decide towards the end fo the stage. Thats a quick synopsis of the current ranger work. Over the next 2 months we hope to get all of the components into trunk and available for general use. Andrew & Aldy