today's leftovers
On Computers: Always at your service - Linux
You can run Linux and keep your old operating system at the same time
Updating Marble’s OSM Data Server
Recently I wrote about options for getting OSM indoor map data for KDE itinerary’s work-in-progress indoor map feature for train stations and airports. The most flexible option mentioned there was using Marble’s OSM data tiles (which I had slightly misleadingly called “vector tiles”, a term in the OSM world usually referring to a different data format with much more application-specific pre-processing applied). Here’s an update on how this topic has progressed since.
[...]
With a full-scale pre-generation off the table, the obvious alternative would be on-demand generation of requested tiles. For this we can actually take quite some inspiration from how the OSM raster tiles are generated.
The key elements there are mod_tile, an Apache extension for serving map tiles and managing a cache of those, and Tirex, a map tile generation scheduler. This setup isn’t limited to raster tiles, nor to any specific tile generator.
OSM’s own statistics show that even on their much much wider used setup high zoom level tiles are only actually needed for a tiny fraction of the world’s surface, so there’s a lot of resources to be saved this way.
Besides having to write a bit of glue code to interface Marble’s tile generator with Tirex, this however means that the generation of a single tile (or rather a batch of 8x8 tiles, the smallest unit Tirex works with) has to be fast enough for on-demand generation, as well as having a reasonably restrained memory consumption.
What play button have you been clicking on lately?
Oh, hey! We didn't miss the weekend this time. Time for another community chat and giving out your latest recommendations.
After mentioning last time about my current love affair with the Raspberry Pi 4, that has very much continued. Everything seems to be holding up nicely on it. There's been plenty of Steam Link game streaming, which has been quite the highlight due to how smoothly it has been working.
For actual games though, I'm going to take this moment to totally plug CARRION again (see my review) because it's just wonderfully crafted. I'm now onto my second play-through to see if there are any fun things I missed. Sounds like it's been quite a successful launch too.
Sriram Ramkrishna: GNOME Extensions BoF – 18:00 UTC July 26, 2020
We will be having a conversation around extensions and the future of how we will be handling them based on policy, community, and other important factors.
If you are an extensions writer, then I would urge you to join our BoF to help understand what we will be doing with extensions going forward and also provide feedback. We do not want to do this in a vacuum.
Sparky APTus AppCenter
It is improved APTus, still Yad based, but with HTML technology, and still as small, fast and lightweight as possible.
Don’t expect it can be comparable to other existing AppCenters, it is not. It is still set of bash scripts wrapped up in Yad, but can be easy modified and enlarged as required.
The matter of fact is, the development of the application I started with MoroS back in December 2018, and due to problems with Yad’s html dependencies, after a month or so I put it down.
The second attempt was between December 2019 and January 2020; a newer version of Yad let me build it with the html option, but lack of time didn’t let me finish it again.
TenFourFox FPR25 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 25 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). There are no additional changes other than outstanding security updates. Assuming all goes well, it will go live on Monday afternoon/evening Pacific time.
Globalization: A history of openness
In my career conducting international business, I traveled to more than 80 countries worldwide. I was always struck by how strongly regions of the world are connected, and I began studying the forces of globalization as a result.
Several books on this subject were critical to this research. But the one I'd like to highlight here is World 3.0: Global Prosperity and How to Achieve It by Pankaj Ghemawat. This book first taught me how little the global community is connected—but also how far it has come compared to the past. During Prof. Ghemawat's research, he worked with DHL and ultimately helped develop the DHL Global Connectedness Index, which tracks how well the global community is interacting in four key measurements: trade, investment, telecommunication, and travel/migration. From that work, I developed and delivered a presentation on global connectedness, which stressed that the world should increase its scores on those four measurements of globalization, as they are directly linked to food supply, health, security, pollution, jobs and other global benefits.
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (ccxxxvii) stackoverflow python report
Apple starts making first flagship iPhone in India
India was the second-biggest smartphone market in the world in 2019, ahead of the US and second only to China. According to TechCrunch, Apple plans to scale up production in India, which would in turn reduce how much it depends on China, where most of its iPhones are currently made. And while Apple tops the premium smartphone market in India, it has only about a 1 percent share of the total smartphone market there. The iPhone’s price puts it out of reach for many consumers in India.
