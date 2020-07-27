Raspberry Pi: Ubuntu Retro Remix, RaspEX Kodi OS for Raspberry Pi and Pi Compute Module 4 Meet Ubuntu Retro Remix, an Ubuntu Distro to Turn Your Raspberry Pi into a Retro Gaming Console Meet Ubuntu Retro Remix, a new, upcoming Ubuntu distro designed for retro gamers and Raspberry Pi fans. It’s an unofficial remix of Ubuntu that will turn your Raspberry Pi into a retro gaming machine. After building the Rolling Rhino, a command-line tool that lets you convert your regular Ubuntu installation into a rolling release, Canonical’s Ubuntu Desktop lead Martin Wimpress is now building a new Ubuntu-based distro specifically designed for Raspberry Pi computers and retro gaming, called Ubuntu Retro Remix. Why retro gaming? Because Martin Wimpress is a hardcore retro gamer who built several Raspberry Pi retro games consoles using cases that imitate the classic retro gaming consoles.

RaspEX Kodi for Rpi4, Rpi3 and Rpi2 with LXDE Desktop and Kodi 18.7 Media Center “Leia” with Netflix, YouTube, Plex and Amazon Video addons – Build 200713 (32-bit) and Build 200726 (64-bit) The system is made especially for the new Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB, 4GB and 2GB). RaspEX Kodi is based on Debian 11 Bullseye respectively Debian 10 Buster, Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) and Kodi Media Center. In RaspEX Kodi I’ve added the LXDE Desktop with many useful applications such as VLC Media Player and NetworkManager. Makes it easy to configure your wireless network. I’ve also upgraded Kodi to version 18.7 Leia, which makes it possible to include useful addons such as Netflix and Amazon Video. Which I’ve done in Build 200713. Study all included packages in RaspEX Kodi Build 200713 respectively Build 200726.

RaspEX Kodi OS for Raspberry Pi Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” Arne Exton released today a new update to his RaspEX Kodi OS for Raspberry Pi devices based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series. The previous release of the RaspEX Kodi OS, which brought support for the latest Raspberry Pi 4 model with 8GB RAM was based on the stable Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, which is also the based on the official Raspberry Pi OS. But if you want a newer base from the Debian Testing repositories, where the development of the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series takes place, there’s now a new version of the RaspEX Kodi OS based on it, as well as on the official Raspberry Pi OS.

Links: July 26, 202 It looks like the Raspberry Pi family is about to get a big performance boost, with Eben Upton’s announcement that the upcoming Pi Compute Module 4 will hopefully support NVMe storage. The non-volatile memory express spec will allow speedy access to storage and make the many hacks Pi users use to increase access speed unnecessary. While the Compute Modules are targeted at embedded system designers, Upton also hinted that NVMe support might make it into the mainstream Pi line with a future Pi 4A.

Review: Artix Linux 20200125 This is one of the lesser known distributions but it has garnered quite a few fans in its relatively short existence. Artix Linux, from hereon Artix in short, has a reader supplied rating of 8.4 as an average of 94 opinions on DistroWatch at the time of writing, which isn't bad for a distribution that is slightly more involved in terms of technical knowledge and experience a user should possess. Not to discourage the curious and the newcomers, but it is not an install and forget type of Linux though not really that hard to use either. Artix is a systemd-free fork of Arch Linux that grew out of the Arch-OpenRC and Manjaro-OpenRC projects joining forces to provide installable images with alternative init solutions to Arch users who were unhappy with the parent moving to systemd. In fact, Arch was one of the early adopters. While in the beginning only OpenRC might have been offered, Artix now also provides install images using the runit and s6 init software, "because PID1 must be simple, secure and stable." [1] There's great variety and choice on the download page, but only the x86_64 architecture is supported. The project provides Artix base images of 520MB each, similar to a net-install or the Arch install image, and with Cinnamon, MATE, Plasma, Xfce, LXDE and LXQt ISO files for almost every major desktop environment. They weigh in between 939MB and 1.1GB depending on your chosen flavour. The page makes it clear what to expect with these, i.e. only a basic set of applications is included to get the user started: a file manager, a media player (MPV), a network manager, a document viewer, a web browser and the graphical installer. It is then up to us to add applications and shape the system to our needs and liking. There are also community supported images labelled community-gtk and community-qt which are much larger at 2.3GB and 2.8GB respectively. You can get every flavour with any of the three supported init systems. Official images seem to be respun now and then. At the time of writing most stable images are dated from February 2020, with the Xfce ISO labelled 20200506 apparently released in May. Further down the page there are also weekly snapshots that I guess incorporate the latest package updates, and testing images for GNOME and i3, again for all three init systems. That's a huge library to maintain and gives us a hint of how dedicated folks behind this project are. Should you have trouble with the latest version a few older ISOs have been archived and are accessible at the bottom.