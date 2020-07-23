Today in Techrights
- IBM is Associating Closely With Modi This Month (Same Modi Who Also Associates With Bill Gates, Profiteer in ‘Charity’ Clothing)
- Goodbye, Office?
- Calling ‘Bullshit’ on the ‘Hey Hi’ (AI) Marketing Hype
- Defective By Design is Defective By License
- [Meme] Embrace and Envelope
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, July 26, 2020
- Links 26/7/2020: GUADEC 2020 and TenFourFox FPR25
Android Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding and Arduino
How to Install Google Chrome in Arch-based Linux Distributions
A step-by-step beginner’s tutorial showing how to install Google chrome in Arch, Manjaro and other Arch-based Linux distributions.
