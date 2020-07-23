Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

The 6 Best Open Source Web Servers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of July 2020 08:27:59 AM Filed under
Server
OSS

Apache HTTP Server, colloquially known as Apache or httpd in Red Hat distributions is a free and opensource web server developed by Apache Software Foundation under Apache License version 2. Released in 1995, Apache has grown in leaps and bounds to become one of the most popular and widely used web servers, powering over 37% of all the websites.

Apache is written in C language and is a highly customizable webserver thanks to its tons of modules that extend the web server’s functionality. These include mod_file_cache for caching, mod_ftp to provide FTP support for file uploads and downloads, and mod_ssl that allows support for SSL / TLS encryption protocols, and many more.

Additionally, given its rich set of modules, Apache provides multi-protocol support such as both IPv4 and IPv6 support and the commonly used HTTP, HTTP/2, and HTTPS protocols.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Open Hardware/Modding and Arduino

  • Top 5 Advanced Robotics Kits

    Machine Learning and AI is one crucial factor for more advanced robotics. To make a robot move around in an unpredictable environment will require many functions. Just making the robot locate its own appendages is a challenge in itself. To handle this, you will need many libraries that can describe and control everything. You do not want to create this system all on your own, and it is much more complex than it seems at first glance. A seemingly trivial task, like gripping an object, requires an entire library of code, and that is after the robot has already found the object through another set of complex coding.

  • This ‘crazy’ spectrum analyzer visualizes tunes with four Arduinos and 504 LEDs

    Spectrum analyzers are a great way to visualize music, and “TUENHIDIY” came up with an interesting take on this device using not one, but four Arduino Unos. Each board receives the same sound input via a 3.5mm audio jack, and separately processes it to break out the left and right channels, as well as upper and lower frequency ranges using fast Fourier transforms, or FFTs.

  • Edge Impulse Enables Machine Learning on Cortex-M Embedded Devices

    The company collaborated with Arduino and announced support for the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and other 32-bit Arduino boards last May. The solution supports motion sensing, computer vision, and audio recognition to detect glass breaking, hydraulic shocks, manufacturing defects, and so on.

How to Install Google Chrome in Arch-based Linux Distributions

A step-by-step beginner’s tutorial showing how to install Google chrome in Arch, Manjaro and other Arch-based Linux distributions. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6