Python Programming
Analyze your web server log files with this Python tool
Lars is a web server-log toolkit for Python. That means you can use Python to parse log files retrospectively (or in real time) using simple code, and do whatever you want with the data—store it in a database, save it as a CSV file, or analyze it right away using more Python.
Lars is another hidden gem written by Dave Jones. I first saw Dave present lars at a local Python user group. Then a few years later, we started using it in the piwheels project to read in the Apache logs and insert rows into our Postgres database. In real time, as Raspberry Pi users download Python packages from piwheels.org, we log the filename, timestamp, system architecture (Arm version), distro name/version, Python version, and so on. Since it's a relational database, we can join these results on other tables to get more contextual information about the file.
PyDev of the Week: Carlton Gibson
This week we welcome Carlton Gibson (@carltongibson) as our PyDev of the Week. Carlton is a core developer of the Django REST Framework and maintainer of Django Filter, Crispy Forms and more.
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 019 - Python Iterators and Generators, Done!
Hopefully I get done with this and use the same intensity with actually writing code.
GSoC students blogs: Week 8 : Testing Phase 1
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check In #5
PSF GSoC students blogs: Weekly Check-In: Week 9
How to Install Google Chrome in Arch-based Linux Distributions
A step-by-step beginner’s tutorial showing how to install Google chrome in Arch, Manjaro and other Arch-based Linux distributions.
