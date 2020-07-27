BigBlueButton: Open Source Software for Online Teaching
BigBlueButton is an open-source tool for video conferencing tailored for online teaching. Let’s take a look at what it offers.
What does it mean for code to "work"?
Extreme Programming co-founder Ron Jeffries famously wrote: "The trick is never to let the code not be working." Jeffries' quote points at the fact that software engineering is a very sophisticated activity with plenty of uncertainty. Software engineering also deals with issues of incompleteness—at the outset, you never seem to have all information you need to formulate an optimal approach. There always comes a time, later in the project, when you learn something that shows that several things in your initial understanding were incorrect. In addition, even when you amass sufficient useful information to orient yourself properly, that information tends to contain ambiguity—communication is seldom, if ever, clear. Ambiguity seems to prevail in both verbal and written communication. Because of these constraints, the only safe way to proceed when developing software is to rely on the working code. The running, working code is the final oracle. It will tell you if you're doing the right thing and going in the right direction. [...] TDD is based on the idea that the way the code behaves should be independent from the way the code is structured. You are aiming at a desired behavior. While you're writing code, the desired behavior is not there (that's why it is called "desired"). You implement the desired behavior by first writing a test that describes it. Then you run that test, and it fails because the expected behavior is not implemented yet. The failure prompts you to fix it, which forces you to run the code again. If the changes you make to the code satisfy the expectations described in the test, you conclude that the code works according to your expectations.
BigBlueButton is an open-source tool for video conferencing tailored for online teaching. Let's take a look at what it offers.
