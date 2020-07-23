Games: Benchmarks, Vim Games, New GNU/Linux Titles and Game Developers Who Switch to GNU/Linux
-
Core i3 10100 vs. Core i5 10600K vs. Ryzen 3 3300X Linux Gaming Benchmarks
Last month on Phoronix were 350+ benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X vs. Intel Core i3 10100, including a number of Linux gaming performance tests. Following that I also ran some tests with the Core i5 10600K tossed in for those that may be weighing between the Ryzen 3 / Core i3 vs. Core i5 for gaming. Here are those additional data points.
Last month after that head-to-head comparison with 350+ Linux benchmarks in total, for the gaming subset I also ran additional tests of the Core i5 10600K on the same system and same driver configuration. I lost track of posting those numbers until coming across them again this weekend, so for those interested, here is an overview of the results and they can all be found in full via OpenBenchmarking.org.
-
Vim Games – Games You Can Play with the Vim Editor
Among all the text editors out there, Vim (stands for VI improved) is one of the elites. Vim is quite a popular text editor and is available on almost all platforms (Windows, Linux, macOS, BSD, and others), but is most popular on Linux. This text editor comes with tons of features and is a clear rival to paid text editors.
Despite being incredibly powerful, Vim is famous (infamous, to be exact) for having a steep learning curve, especially for novice users. There are numerous commands and shortcuts that Vim comes with by default. Keeping track of these commands can prove to be a difficult task.
This is where Vim games come in. These are fun games designed to teach Vim to anyone, especially novice users. Even if you are a Vim master, you can check these games out just for fun. Practicing the basics never hurts!
-
3D rail shooter 'Ex-Zodiac' is a Kickstarter success and coming to Linux PC
With inspiration coming from classics like Star Fox, the in-development 3D rail shooter 'Ex-Zodiac' managed to get quite a bit of funding with the Kickstarter now complete.
2,181 backers pledged around £50,036 to help make this Godot Engine powered shooter a reality, which is quite a bit over the initial £20,000 goal set. Unlike a lot of other Kickstarters, the developer Ben Hickling did not set a bunch of wild extra stretch-goals, as all money will go towards just finishing it and making it a good game. Going by the demo they released which is still up on Steam, it was mighty impressive.
-
Mixing together Minesweeper with a roguelite, DemonCrawl is coming to Linux
Therefore Games have announced that their popular roguelite puzzler DemonCrawl is coming to Linux, and it's currently in Beta with a release due in a few weeks. I've not played this one myself yet but it does look quite fun. The basic idea of Minesweeper, with roguelite and RPG mechanics thrown in with hundreds of unique items, stages, and abilities.
-
Ron Gilbert, developer of Thimbleweed Park is switching to Linux
Ron Gilbert is a name most in the game industry will know from the likes of Thimbleweed Park, and earlier works like The Cave while at Double Fine and they were even the producer on my all-time favourite RTS Total Annihilation. It appears Gilbert is attempting to switch to Linux.
Terrible Toybox, the actual team behind Thimbleweed Park are working on a new game and game engine too. They released Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure in May 2020, as a small standalone title that acts as a prototype for their newer game engine. They even put up the source code for the Delores game on GitHub, although it's not under an open source license. It doesn't support Linux yet but that appears to be planned.
So what's the fuss about? They're switching their development flow to Linux and they've started blogging about the adventure too with a first post about their new hardware a few days ago. Seems they've settled on Ubuntu Budgie.
-
Strange Brigade, Sniper Elite 4 and SUPERHOT: MCD coming to Stadia
Google have confirmed even more games coming to Stadia, their Linux-powered game streaming service that works on Linux in a Chromium / Chrome browser.
Firstly they announced SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete, a recent release which is actually available on the Linux desktop and a thoroughly enjoyable action game. Time barely moves until you move, it's great and I can imagine such a game actually working quite well on Stadia.
Additionally Sniper Elite 4, the 'largest and most advanced World War 2 shooter ever built' is also confirmed to be coming from Rebellion. Sniper Elite 4 gives you a lot of freedom in how you play, which is part of the appeal along with the big levels and 'genre-defining rifle ballistics' making you take into account wind, gravity and more. It will have single-player, co-op and competitive multiplayer.
-
Wonderful adventure game Jenny LeClue - Detectivu is now fully voiced
Originally launching in September 2019 after a successful Kickstarter campaign, the mystery adventure Jenny LeClue - Detectivu just got a huge upgrade.
This Kickstarter had a stretch goal on it for voice acting, a funding goal that was actually hit. Seeing it release without it was a bit of a let-down but the game as a whole was still thoroughly wonderful. As of July 24 2020, the voices are finally in and they sound brilliant. It appears they picked some great voice talent for it and it really does make an absolute world of difference to a game like this. Makes it go from good to great instantly.
-
You can now get the enhanced SpaceChem Community Edition on Steam
SpaceChem, the classic Zachtronics design-based puzzle game not only got a sweet update recently to improve the tech behind the game, it's also now super easy to grab the updated community version.
There's no doubt that SpaceChem is a good game, if you're a fan of puzzle games that require you to design special solutions across mind-bending puzzles it's a great choice. It is missing some features though that they added to their later games, like allowing you to keep multiple solutions to each puzzle to test more easily.
Some time ago the SpaceChem Community Edition was announced, with approval from Zachtronics a few dedicated people banded together to upgrade the game with an unofficial patch. With blessing from Zachtronics, it's now being distributed directly on Steam. All you need to do is opt into the 'community-edition' Beta by right clicking the game on Steam, going to Properties and then select it in the Betas tab.
-
Looks like Steam is getting a 'Playtest' feature for some developers
Valve are always upgrading the Steam store and it appears another new feature has begun rolling out, at least in a limited form with official playtests.
Currently, if developers want to let people try the game before release they hand out special Beta keys. It's a messy system, and has in the past caused all sorts of issues with Beta keys being handed out incorrectly with keys being revoked that shouldn't have been and more. It's taken a long time, around five years or so since hints of it appeared but they've now apparently shipped a new 'Playtest' feature on Steam.
-
Free to play sandbox MMO 'Wurm Online' has launched on Steam
Something of a classic, the free to play survival MMO 'Wurm Online' that originally launched in 2012 is now available to play on Steam. Compared to Wurm Unlimited, which is the standalone paid version, Wurm Online is firmly controlled by the developers so you join their big servers.
[...]
They've already added in a new PvE server named Melody, to give players more fresh land to explore due to so many players jumping into their main servers. Hopefully it's not as painful as my experience in Wurm Unlimited, although looking at the initial set of user reviews it doesn't really sound like they've done much to improve Wurm Online for a Steam release.
-
What does it mean for code to "work"?
Extreme Programming co-founder Ron Jeffries famously wrote: "The trick is never to let the code not be working." Jeffries' quote points at the fact that software engineering is a very sophisticated activity with plenty of uncertainty. Software engineering also deals with issues of incompleteness—at the outset, you never seem to have all information you need to formulate an optimal approach. There always comes a time, later in the project, when you learn something that shows that several things in your initial understanding were incorrect. In addition, even when you amass sufficient useful information to orient yourself properly, that information tends to contain ambiguity—communication is seldom, if ever, clear. Ambiguity seems to prevail in both verbal and written communication. Because of these constraints, the only safe way to proceed when developing software is to rely on the working code. The running, working code is the final oracle. It will tell you if you're doing the right thing and going in the right direction. [...] TDD is based on the idea that the way the code behaves should be independent from the way the code is structured. You are aiming at a desired behavior. While you're writing code, the desired behavior is not there (that's why it is called "desired"). You implement the desired behavior by first writing a test that describes it. Then you run that test, and it fails because the expected behavior is not implemented yet. The failure prompts you to fix it, which forces you to run the code again. If the changes you make to the code satisfy the expectations described in the test, you conclude that the code works according to your expectations.
BigBlueButton: Open Source Software for Online Teaching
BigBlueButton is an open-source tool for video conferencing tailored for online teaching. Let’s take a look at what it offers.
Python Programming
5 open source IDE tools for Java
Java frameworks make life easier for programmers by streamlining their work. These frameworks were designed and developed to run any application on any server environment; that includes dynamic behaviors in terms of parsing annotations, scanning descriptors, loading configurations, and launching the actual services on a Java virtual machine (JVM). Controlling this much scope requires more code, making it difficult to minimize memory footprint or speed up startup times for new applications. Regardless, Java consistently ranks in the top three of programming languages in use today with a community of seven to ten million developers in the TIOBE Index. With all that code written in Java, that means there are some great options for integrated development environments (IDE) to give developers all the tools needed to effectively write, lint, test, and run Java applications. Below, I introduce—in alphabetical order—my five favorite open source IDE tools to write Java and how to configure their basics.
