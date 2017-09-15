Graphics: DragonFlyBSD, LuxCoreRender and SWVKC
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel + Radeon Linux-Ported Graphics Driver Code
DragonFlyBSD developer François Tigeot continues his trek of near single-handedly porting the Intel and Radeon DRM graphics driver code from the Linux kernel to this BSD.
For years now Tigeot has been working on bringing the Direct Rendering Manager code from the Linux kernel to that of the DragonFlyBSD kernel and all the headaches involved from interface differences to porting other Linux kernel bits where needed.
LuxCore Open-Source Renderer v2.4 Released With CUDA Support, Better Windows Scaling
Debuting this weekend was LuxCoreRender 2.4, the newest version of this impressive open-source physically based renderer.
Most significant to LuxCoreRender 2.4 is that NVIDIA's CUDA is now supported alongside the OpenCL and CPU-based render paths. Using this CUDA support for LuxCoreRender can lead to speed-ups for NVIDIA GPUs and has seemingly come together well over the past few months. This code also supports out-of-core CUDA rendering for being able to render scenes larger than what can fit in the available video RAM. With this additional back-end there is also now support for building the LuxCoreRender SDK without OpenCL or CUDA but to then load that support at run-time.
SWVKC Is A Vulkan-Powered Wayland Compositor Focused On Performance + Correctness
While the current Vulkan API is exhaustive enough to implement full-featured Wayland compositors and X11 window managers, to date there hasn't been too much adoption considering OpenGL is still more pervasive among hardware/drivers and it's obviously a significant effort writing a new compositor from scratch. One of the leading (among few) examples of a Vulkan-powered window manager / compositor is ChamferWM, which does continue to be developed. SWVKC meanwhile is one that has been seeing development this year as an alpha-stage Wayland Vulkan compositor.
SWVKC is a Wayland compositor focused on performance and correctness over features. SWVKC tries to maximize use of direct scan-out of client buffers when possible in the name of greater performance. SWVKC still tries though to avoid screen tearing or stuttering and adhere to the Wayland protocol specification in a strict manner.
