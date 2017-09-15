Linux Kernel: HTTPS, SERIALIZE Instruction and MikroBUS
-
Linux documentation switches to HTTPS to boost security
Several commits have been made to the Linux kernel in recent days and weeks which switch links in the kernel’s documentation from HTTP to the more secure HTTPS protocol. According to commit logs made by Alexander Klimov, the switch to HTTPS should reduce the likelihood of man-in-the-middle attacks against kernel developers.
To ensure that links do not break when switched to the more secure protocol, tests were run to ensure pages loaded in the same manner. While it’s a welcome change which should boost the security of the whole Linux community, the move is a proactive one according to Phoronix which said that there has been no sign of any kernel developers being attacked recently via URLs.
-
Linux Kernel Prepping To Make Use Of Intel's New SERIALIZE Instruction
As outlined a few months ago, Intel's future Sapphire Rapids and Alder Lake processors are set to add a SERIALIZE instruction. That SERIALIZE instruction ensures all flags/register/memory modifications are complete as well as draining all buffered writes to memory before the next instruction is executed. Linux is moving forward with preparing to make use of this new CPU instruction in its function for stopping speculative execution and prefetching of modified code.
On Sunday a patch series was sent out by an Intel Linux engineer for making use of the Intel SERIALIZE instruction within the kernel's sync_core() function. Linux's sync_core function is called for stopping the speculative execution and prefetching of modified code.
-
MikroBUS Patches Being Worked On For Better Supporting These Add-On Boards Under Linux
MikroBUS is the open add-on board standard aiming for "maximum expandability with the smallest number of pins". MikroBUS already has fairly robust industry support particularly in the embedded space while finally a mikroBUS mainline kernel driver may be near for Linux to improve the status quo of driver support.
MikroBUS supports I2C, SPI, UART, PWM, reset, interrupt, +3.3V and +5V power, and other capabilities for this interface intended for embedded peripherals. Some mikroBUS add-on boards already have mainline Linux kernel support but due to DeviceTree handling and the like it's rather a support mess right now while this new patchwork should much improve the ecosystem.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 830 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Community Member Monday: Sandra Louvero
Today we’re talking to Sandra Louvero, who is helping to spread the word about LibreOffice and FOSS in Congo. Also, she recently became a Member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice… [...] In Pointe-Noire I belong to a community called “Librists”. Our goal is to help people discover the world of open source software here in Congo – which very few people know about. I am responsible for training people to use the LibreOffice suite, and we have named the training “SPRINT”, which lasts 60 days per component starting from Writer, Calc, Impress etc. The aim of this sprint is to help users learn the applications, and get their comments, to then bring back to the LibreOffice Francophone community, to which I also belong. Then we can continue to improve LibreOffice. Also: LibreOffice GSoC Week 8 Report
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post.
GnuCash 4.1 and GNU World Order 364
Security: Backups & Protecting Backups, Case Against Full-Disk Encryption, and Open Source Security Podcast
Recent comments
49 min 37 sec ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago