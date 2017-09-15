IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: Open(washing) Mainframe Project, Christof Damian's (Fedora) Desk, Podman 2.0 and GNOME Internet Radio Locator 3.0.2 on F32
Open Mainframe Project Unveils Major Technical Milestone with Zowe’s Long Term Support Release
The Open Mainframe Project has announced that Zowe, an open source software framework for the mainframe that strengthens integration with modern enterprise applications, has marked a technical milestone with the first Long Term Support (LTS) release.
The Open Mainframe Project launched Zowe, an open source project based on z/OS, in 2018 to serve as an integration platform for the next generation of administration, management and development tools on z/OS mainframes. The Zowe framework uses the latest web technologies among products and solutions from multiple vendors. Zowe enables developers to use familiar, industry-standard, open source tools to access mainframe resources and services.
“Mainframes are the foundation of businesses in every industry,” said John Mertic, director of program management for the Linux Foundation and Open Mainframe Project. “Zowe continues to evolve rapidly due to numerous contributions from the open source community. The LTS release is our first major step into longevity and security that will offer innovative possibilities for the next generation of products and solutions.”
Christof Damian: My Workspace
I like looking at pictures of other people's office set-ups. With most people working from home at the moment you see more and more nice workspaces especially tuned for video conferencing.
I was lucky enough to have a space and a reasonable set-up already. By chance I also had ordered bits and pieces before everything was sold out on Amazon.
There are a few things I still want to improve. The light is not ideal for video conferencing and I am also going to try a separate microphone for better sound.
Improved systemd integration with Podman 2.0
Podman is known for its tight and seamless integration into Linux systems. Staying true to the "containers are Linux" philosophy, we make containerization as easy as possible. A core component of modern Linux systems is systemd, which is the de-facto standard for managing services and their dependencies. Early on, we realized that a seamless integration of Podman and systemd is important to our users.
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 3.0.2 for Fedora Core 32
GNOME Internet Radio Locator 3.0.2 features updated language translations, new, improved map marker palette and now also includes radio from Washington, United States of America; WAMU/NPR, London, United Kingdom; BBC World Service, Berlin, Germany; Radio Eins, Norway; NRK, and Paris, France; France Inter/Info/Culture, as well as 118 other radio stations from around the world with audio streaming implemented through GStreamer.
Community Member Monday: Sandra Louvero
Today we’re talking to Sandra Louvero, who is helping to spread the word about LibreOffice and FOSS in Congo. Also, she recently became a Member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice… [...] In Pointe-Noire I belong to a community called “Librists”. Our goal is to help people discover the world of open source software here in Congo – which very few people know about. I am responsible for training people to use the LibreOffice suite, and we have named the training “SPRINT”, which lasts 60 days per component starting from Writer, Calc, Impress etc. The aim of this sprint is to help users learn the applications, and get their comments, to then bring back to the LibreOffice Francophone community, to which I also belong. Then we can continue to improve LibreOffice. Also: LibreOffice GSoC Week 8 Report
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post.
GnuCash 4.1 and GNU World Order 364
Security: Backups & Protecting Backups, Case Against Full-Disk Encryption, and Open Source Security Podcast
