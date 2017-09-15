Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of July 2020 01:58:03 PM Filed under
Misc
  • The New OpenBenchmarking.org Is Launching Soon

    Set to be formally introduced next quarter alongside Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 is the long-overdue overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org -- the biggest upgrade to our public "cloud" platform for benchmark aggregation and result analytics since its debut nearly one decade ago. Before then, a public beta of OpenBenchmarking.org should get underway in the next few weeks while here is an early look at some of the changes.

  • Martin Michlmayr: ledger2beancount 2.4 released

    I released version 2.4 of ledger2beancount, a ledger to beancount converter.

  • Final call to participate in the LTS survey

    After 6 years of existence, we, the Debian LTS contributors, wanted to run a survey to learn more about how Debian LTS is used and perceived.

  • Linux Foundation expands into the fight against COVID-19

    The Linux Foundation is joining the battle against COVID-19 with a program aimed at building on top of the foundational contact tracing work being done jointly by Google LLC and Apple Inc.

    The Linux Foundation Public Health initiative is launching with seven premier members and two hosted projects targeted at notifying public health officials of coronavirus exposure.

    The initiative is headed by Dan Kohn (pictured), who is moving over from his previous role as executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which nurtures the Kubernetes container orchestration platform and its large ecosystem. Kohn said he didn’t hesitate to shift away from heading up the thriving CNCF with its 560 members to a much smaller operation because of the life-saving opportunities.

  • The ADA is turning 30. It's time that it included digital accessibility.

    Still, until the ADA is expanded adequately, there are some grounds that do exist for bringing lawsuits in the U.S. over online accessibility — and they can be effective. Such suits are filed at the rate of one every working hour, according to 3Play Media’s 2019 report.

  • The ADA at Thirty—Hooray in Part

    Yes, there are victories to celebrate but much progress still needs to be made.

»

More in Tux Machines

Community Member Monday: Sandra Louvero

Today we’re talking to Sandra Louvero, who is helping to spread the word about LibreOffice and FOSS in Congo. Also, she recently became a Member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice… [...] In Pointe-Noire I belong to a community called “Librists”. Our goal is to help people discover the world of open source software here in Congo – which very few people know about. I am responsible for training people to use the LibreOffice suite, and we have named the training “SPRINT”, which lasts 60 days per component starting from Writer, Calc, Impress etc. The aim of this sprint is to help users learn the applications, and get their comments, to then bring back to the LibreOffice Francophone community, to which I also belong. Then we can continue to improve LibreOffice. Read more Also: LibreOffice GSoC Week 8 Report

Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 released

We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post. Read more

GnuCash 4.1 and GNU World Order 364

  • GnuCash 4.1

    GnuCash is a personal and small business finance application, freely licensed under the GNU GPL and available for GNU/Linux, BSD, Solaris, Mac OS X and Microsoft Windows. It’s designed to be easy to use, yet powerful and flexible. GnuCash allows you to track your income and expenses, reconcile bank accounts, monitor stock portfolios and manage your small business finances. It is based on professional accounting principles to ensure balanced books and accurate reports. GnuCash can keep track of your personal finances in as much detail as you prefer. If you are just starting out, use GnuCash to keep track of your checkbook. You may then decide to track cash as well as credit card purchases to better determine where your money is being spent. When you start investing, you can use GnuCash to help monitor your portfolio. Buying a vehicle or a home? GnuCash will help you plan the investment and track loan payments. If your financial records span the globe, GnuCash provides all the multiple-currency support you need.

  • GNU World Order 364

    The **joe** and **jove**

Security: Backups & Protecting Backups, Case Against Full-Disk Encryption, and Open Source Security Podcast

  • Security 101: Backups & Protecting Backups

    I can already hear some readers saying that backups are an IT problem, and not a security problem. The reality, of course, is that they’re both. Information security is commonly thought of in terms of the CIA Triad – that is, Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability, and it’s important to remember those concepts when dealing with backups. We need look no farther than the troubles Garmin is having in dealing with a ransomware attack to find evidence that backups are critical. It’s unclear whether Garmin lacked adequate backups, had their backups ransomware’d, or is struggling to restore from backups. (It’s possible that they never considered an issue of this scale and simply aren’t resourced to restore this quickly, but given that the outage remains a complete outage after 4 days, I’d bet on one of those 3 conditions.) So what does a security professional need to know about backups? Every organization is different, so I’m not going to try to provide a formula or tutorial for how to do backups, but rather discuss the security concepts in dealing with backups. Before I got into security, I was both a Site Reliability Engineer (SRE) and a Systems Administrator, so I’ve had my opportunities to think about backups from a number of different directions. I’ll try to incorporate both sides of that here.

  • The Case Against Full-Disk Encryption

    Like with any industry, the information security industry, more commonly referred to as “cybersecurity,” for all its raging debates, has rallied around a small corpus of best practices. One of the highest on this list is full-disk encryption, which security experts regard as sacrosanct, a no-brainer that everyone should use at the barest of minimums. This is the encryption that ensures that someone who snatches your device won’t be able to know everything you’ve got saved on it. I’m here to make the case that most of you are better off not using it. I know this might sound crazy, since I’m kind of the security guy here, but hear me out. I am in no way about to talk you out of using encryption — without it, the digital tools that we rely on every day would be unusable. That’s why I’m not arguing against encryption, period; but specifically against full-disk encryption, and only for certain users. What I contend is that, for most people facing the overwhelmingly most common use cases, full-disk encryption is overkill. These users enjoy no measurable gain in security compared to alternative data at rest encryption, yet they pay for it with a measurable performance hit. This isn’t just a matter of efficiency or load times, but literal increased cost to users, too. Alternatives exist which afford normal everyday users, with normal everyday security concerns, a level of protection commensurate with what full-disk encryption offers. They are admittedly a bit off the beaten path, as most consumer tech companies have adopted full-disk encryption, but they’re out there.

  • Episode 207 – Weaponized attention

    Josh and Kurt start this one by explaining how the Twitter hacker was just a dumb criminal (most criminals are dumb). We then discuss the new GPT-3 AI that can create text. How we create, and how social media is doing everything it can to weaponize our attention. It’s not a fight humanity is winning.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6