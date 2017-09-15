today's leftovers
The New OpenBenchmarking.org Is Launching Soon
Set to be formally introduced next quarter alongside Phoronix Test Suite 10.0 is the long-overdue overhaul of OpenBenchmarking.org -- the biggest upgrade to our public "cloud" platform for benchmark aggregation and result analytics since its debut nearly one decade ago. Before then, a public beta of OpenBenchmarking.org should get underway in the next few weeks while here is an early look at some of the changes.
Martin Michlmayr: ledger2beancount 2.4 released
I released version 2.4 of ledger2beancount, a ledger to beancount converter.
Final call to participate in the LTS survey
After 6 years of existence, we, the Debian LTS contributors, wanted to run a survey to learn more about how Debian LTS is used and perceived.
Linux Foundation expands into the fight against COVID-19
The Linux Foundation is joining the battle against COVID-19 with a program aimed at building on top of the foundational contact tracing work being done jointly by Google LLC and Apple Inc.
The Linux Foundation Public Health initiative is launching with seven premier members and two hosted projects targeted at notifying public health officials of coronavirus exposure.
The initiative is headed by Dan Kohn (pictured), who is moving over from his previous role as executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which nurtures the Kubernetes container orchestration platform and its large ecosystem. Kohn said he didn’t hesitate to shift away from heading up the thriving CNCF with its 560 members to a much smaller operation because of the life-saving opportunities.
The ADA is turning 30. It's time that it included digital accessibility.
Still, until the ADA is expanded adequately, there are some grounds that do exist for bringing lawsuits in the U.S. over online accessibility — and they can be effective. Such suits are filed at the rate of one every working hour, according to 3Play Media’s 2019 report.
The ADA at Thirty—Hooray in Part
Yes, there are victories to celebrate but much progress still needs to be made.
Community Member Monday: Sandra Louvero
Today we’re talking to Sandra Louvero, who is helping to spread the word about LibreOffice and FOSS in Congo. Also, she recently became a Member of The Document Foundation, the non-profit entity behind LibreOffice… [...] In Pointe-Noire I belong to a community called “Librists”. Our goal is to help people discover the world of open source software here in Congo – which very few people know about. I am responsible for training people to use the LibreOffice suite, and we have named the training “SPRINT”, which lasts 60 days per component starting from Writer, Calc, Impress etc. The aim of this sprint is to help users learn the applications, and get their comments, to then bring back to the LibreOffice Francophone community, to which I also belong. Then we can continue to improve LibreOffice. Also: LibreOffice GSoC Week 8 Report
Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 4.13 Beta2 ! For an overview of the improvements in Qt Creator 4.13, please head over to the first Beta blog post.
GnuCash 4.1 and GNU World Order 364
Security: Backups & Protecting Backups, Case Against Full-Disk Encryption, and Open Source Security Podcast
