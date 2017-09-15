GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma 152.200726 update
Hi everyone, I'm pleased to announce another update to the GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma edition. The purpose of this edition is not to replace the regular GeckoLinux STATIC Plasma release, but rather as an alternative for those who want the latest Plasma and KDE packages on top of a stable openSUSE Leap base. This is achieved thanks to some additional openSUSE OBS repositories, together with the polished GeckoLinux configuration for the Plasma desktop.
Like all GeckoLinux editions, Plasma NEXT can be smoothly updated from the official repositories of openSUSE and Packman as new package versions become available. In the case of the GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma edition, the next major release of Plasma 5 will also be available from the semi-official KDE repositories in the openSUSE Build Service whenever it is released at a future date. It should be noted that the cutting edge Plasma and KDE packages used in the NEXT edition (from semi-official openSUSE OBS repositories) are not as well tested as the versions used in the normal GeckoLinux STATIC and ROLLING Plasma editions (from Leap and Tumbleweed standard repositories).
What's New:
The major new feature of this release is the latest Plasma 5.19.3 desktop environment. It also includes KDE Applications 20.07, KDE Framework 5.72.0, and Qt 5.15.0.
Apart from the Plasma and KDE highlights, the base system of this GeckoLinux NEXT Plasma update is now in line with the latest openSUSE Leap 15.2 release.
You can download GeckoLinux STATIC Plasma here:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/geckolinux/files/NEXT/GeckoLinux_NEXT_Plasma.x86_64-152.200726.0.iso/download
Please visit the GeckoLinux website to learn more about what GeckoLinux offers and how it differs from its parent distribution, openSUSE.
