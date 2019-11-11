Security: Patches, QNAP NAS, SELinux and G Suite
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (e2fsprogs, ffmpeg, milkytracker, mupdf, openjdk-11, and qemu), Fedora (bashtop), Gentoo (ant, arpwatch, awstats, cacti, chromium, curl, dbus, djvu, filezilla, firefox, freexl, fuseiso, fwupd, glib-networking, haml, hylafaxplus, icinga, jhead, lha, libexif, libreswan, netqmail, nss, ntfs3g, ntp, ocaml, okular, ossec-hids, qtgui, qtnetwork, re2c, reportlab, samba, sarg, sqlite, thunderbird, transmission, tre, twisted, webkit-gtk, wireshark, and xen), openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, chromium, freerdp, go1.13, kernel, knot, libraw, LibVNCServer, perl-YAML-LibYAML, salt, tomcat, vino, and webkit2gtk3), and SUSE (mailman, rubygem-excon, rust, rust-cbindgen, samba, and tomcat).
Potential Legacy Risk from Malware Targeting QNAP NAS Devices
This is a joint alert from the United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).
CISA and NCSC are investigating a strain of malware known as QSnatch, which attackers used in late 2019 to target Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices manufactured by the firm QNAP.
All QNAP NAS devices are potentially vulnerable to QSnatch malware if not updated with the latest security fixes. The malware, documented in open-source reports, has infected thousands of devices worldwide with a particularly high number of infections in North America and Europe. Further, once a device has been infected, attackers can prevent administrators from successfully running firmware updates.
This alert summarizes the findings of CISA and NCSC analysis and provides mitigation advice.
You can skip the virtual machine: Using SELinux with containers to help secure cloud native 5G
Many communication service providers (CSPs) are looking at shifting to containers and a cloud native architecture, but have concerns about security. In this post, we'll explain why you don't need virtual machines to offer the security features the telecommunications market needs.
[...]
The solution to the security problem for telecom and other markets is SELinux. This set of changes for the Linux kernel originally came right from the National Security Agency (NSA) itself and it is standard with Red Hat CoreOS and RHEL. CoreOS is specifically a hardened version of Linux perfect for support of containerized applications.
Logging into a Linux System with G Suite Password
With many organizations relying on G Suite™ as their core productivity suite, IT administrators wonder whether their users can log into their systems using their G Suite passwords Specifically, for those interested in automating their Linux® management, the possibility of logging into a Linux system with a G Suite password could help save time and money.
