Games: ReplaySorcery, GOG, Synergia, and ScourgeBringer ReplaySorcery is an open source instant-replay solution for Linux Need a project to easily capture the last 30 seconds of action? ReplaySorcery might just be the open source project that you're looking for. Unfortunately, on Linux the GPU vendors like AMD and NVIDIA do not provide their special tools like ShadowPlay or ReLive. On Windows, those can give you simple to use and high quality instant-replay recording. On Linux, you could use OBS Studio but it's a bit overkill, needs it to always be open and always recording. This is where ReplaySorcery comes in, giving you a new way to capture the action.

GOG have a 'Grand RPG Sale' going on with tons of good games going cheap DRM-free store GOG have today launched a Grand RPG Sale and they've filled their store full of sales on some top RPGs, from smaller indie titles to big hitters.

Synergia is a vibrant cyberpunk visual novel that stands out and it's available now Admittedly, the Visual Novel genre is not one I go to often but I couldn't resist with Synergia because of the incredible atmosphere and wonderful design work that went into it. Note: key provided by the publisher. "Synergia is a yuri thriller visual novel that takes place in a cyberpunk future, wrapped up in a beautifully unique, vibrant neon aesthetic. At the end of the world, sometimes love is the ultimate crime." Radi Art and Top Hat Studios have crafted something that gives off a definite Ghost in the Shell vibe, the Anime versions I mean, not the questionable 2017 movie. Synergia is genuinely quite a surprise! You're greeted first by a pumping intro with music that sounds like it's something out of Blade Runner and it certainly commands your attention. That demanding atmosphere carries through the game too, it's quite something.

The 'Old World' update for ScourgeBringer adds a whole new realm From the developers of NeuroVoider which also supports Linux, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer that's seriously fun and it's had a huge upgrade. Currently in Early Access, this is part of a series of planned big upgrades that they've successfully delivered from their roadmap. The focus of the 'Old World' update appears to be boosting the overall content with it adding in a whole new realm to battle through with its own unique enemies, a mini-boss and a main boss. There's also now challenge rooms and an alternate mini-boss for the first world too. They've also gone and tweaked the difficulty, as some rooms will alternate between easier or harder enemy waves to make the difficulity of the game a little more progressive.