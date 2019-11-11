Language Selection

KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita

Development
KDE

  • Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 2 Progress

    Hello KDE people. Phase 2 evaluation is due from today onward until the 31st of July. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the second month of the coding period. So here are the things done:-

  • MyPaint Brush Engine Phase #2 Report

    This is the last week before the phase 2 in Google Summer Code ends. This phase my area of focus was the preset editor, which would enable the user for modifying existing and creating new MyPaint brushes. I went on to extend the same then the one mentioned in my proposal to include more diverse variety of options and settings so that the editor gives us the provision to make much larger scale of changes and exercise complete customization control over the brush engine. It later on became a bit more complicated than I had expected it to be initially which led to a lot of bugs and crashes. It works fine now, mostly:) There is still one last bug that I need to eliminate, though.

  • Status update: merged!

    I’m glad to announce that my GSoC 2020 project has been merged!

    You should be able to use Disney’s SeExpr for fun and profit as soon as the next nightly.

    The next objective is getting the docs in shape – see this merge request for more information; and, of course, we still need your help for a good batch of scripts to bundle with!

More in Tux Machines

Games: ReplaySorcery, GOG, Synergia, and ScourgeBringer

  • ReplaySorcery is an open source instant-replay solution for Linux

    Need a project to easily capture the last 30 seconds of action? ReplaySorcery might just be the open source project that you're looking for. Unfortunately, on Linux the GPU vendors like AMD and NVIDIA do not provide their special tools like ShadowPlay or ReLive. On Windows, those can give you simple to use and high quality instant-replay recording. On Linux, you could use OBS Studio but it's a bit overkill, needs it to always be open and always recording. This is where ReplaySorcery comes in, giving you a new way to capture the action.

  • GOG have a 'Grand RPG Sale' going on with tons of good games going cheap

    DRM-free store GOG have today launched a Grand RPG Sale and they've filled their store full of sales on some top RPGs, from smaller indie titles to big hitters.

  • Synergia is a vibrant cyberpunk visual novel that stands out and it's available now

    Admittedly, the Visual Novel genre is not one I go to often but I couldn't resist with Synergia because of the incredible atmosphere and wonderful design work that went into it. Note: key provided by the publisher. "Synergia is a yuri thriller visual novel that takes place in a cyberpunk future, wrapped up in a beautifully unique, vibrant neon aesthetic. At the end of the world, sometimes love is the ultimate crime." Radi Art and Top Hat Studios have crafted something that gives off a definite Ghost in the Shell vibe, the Anime versions I mean, not the questionable 2017 movie. Synergia is genuinely quite a surprise! You're greeted first by a pumping intro with music that sounds like it's something out of Blade Runner and it certainly commands your attention. That demanding atmosphere carries through the game too, it's quite something.

  • The 'Old World' update for ScourgeBringer adds a whole new realm

    From the developers of NeuroVoider which also supports Linux, ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer that's seriously fun and it's had a huge upgrade. Currently in Early Access, this is part of a series of planned big upgrades that they've successfully delivered from their roadmap. The focus of the 'Old World' update appears to be boosting the overall content with it adding in a whole new realm to battle through with its own unique enemies, a mini-boss and a main boss. There's also now challenge rooms and an alternate mini-boss for the first world too. They've also gone and tweaked the difficulty, as some rooms will alternate between easier or harder enemy waves to make the difficulity of the game a little more progressive.

10 Years of OpenStack – Alan Clark at SUSE

Happy 10 years of OpenStack! Millions of cores, 100,000 community members, 10 years of you. Storytelling is one of the most powerful means to influence, teach, and inspire the people around us. To celebrate OpenStack’s 10th anniversary, we are spotlighting stories from the individuals in various roles from the community who have helped to make OpenStack and the global Open Infrastructure community successful. Read more

Android Leftovers

