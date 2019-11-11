KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita
Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 2 Progress
Hello KDE people. Phase 2 evaluation is due from today onward until the 31st of July. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the second month of the coding period. So here are the things done:-
MyPaint Brush Engine Phase #2 Report
This is the last week before the phase 2 in Google Summer Code ends. This phase my area of focus was the preset editor, which would enable the user for modifying existing and creating new MyPaint brushes. I went on to extend the same then the one mentioned in my proposal to include more diverse variety of options and settings so that the editor gives us the provision to make much larger scale of changes and exercise complete customization control over the brush engine. It later on became a bit more complicated than I had expected it to be initially which led to a lot of bugs and crashes. It works fine now, mostly:) There is still one last bug that I need to eliminate, though.
Status update: merged!
I’m glad to announce that my GSoC 2020 project has been merged!
You should be able to use Disney’s SeExpr for fun and profit as soon as the next nightly.
The next objective is getting the docs in shape – see this merge request for more information; and, of course, we still need your help for a good batch of scripts to bundle with!
