Python Programming
The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: June 2020 [Ed: Microsoft-paid Redmonk bases a 'study' on "data source used [...] is the GitHub Archive"; So Microsoft-controlled (in proprietary software trap) as one's data source...]
...we extract language rankings from GitHub and Stack Overflow, and combine them for a ranking that attempts to reflect both code (GitHub) and discussion (Stack Overflow) traction. The idea is not to offer a statistically valid representation of current usage, but rather to correlate language discussion and usage in an effort to extract insights into potential future adoption trends.
The data source used for the GitHub portion of the analysis is the GitHub Archive.
Python Tops IEEE’s List of Popular Programming Languages [Ed: Relying a bit on Microsoft monopoly again]
IEEE Spectrum has released its annual list of top programming languages, which indicates that “Python has held onto its comfortable lead, with Java and C once again coming in second and third place, respectively.” JavaScript and C++ round out the top five.
“Making Pandas Fly” at EuroPython 2020
I’ve had a chance to return to talking about High Performance Python at EuroPython 2020 after my first tutorial on this topic back in 2011 in Florence.
Generative Adversarial Networks: Build Your First Models
Generative adversarial networks (GANs) are neural networks that generate material, such as images, music, speech, or text, that is similar to what humans produce.
GANs have been an active topic of research in recent years. Facebook’s AI research director Yann LeCun called adversarial training “the most interesting idea in the last 10 years” in the field of machine learning. Below, you’ll learn how GANs work before implementing two generative models of your own.
Abigail Dogbe Awarded the PSF Community Service Award for Q1 2020
Abigail was introduced to programming at the University of Mines and Technology, Ghana. taking classes in Java, C++ and Visual Basic under the department of Computer Science and Engineering.
In 2017, Abigail attended a Django Girls workshop as a mentee. The goal of the workshop was to teach women how to build web apps using Django and Python.
It was that Django Girls workshop that introduced Abigail to the Python programming language. She was hooked to the simplicity of using Python to build web apps, compared to the other languages she had learnt in school.
-
A Hundred Days of Code, Day 019 - Future Exercise Addendum
If you, dear reader, have problems in Python that you’d like me, a budding Python programmer to solve, please mail them to me at jason at this domain.
It’ll add to my pool of problems and give me plenty to practice.
