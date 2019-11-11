M.2 card and Raspberry Pi based gateway deliver Real-Time Ethernet

Hilscher unveiled a “cifX M.2” card that brings Real-Time Ethernet and FieldBus to PC based systems. The company also released its previously tipped, Raspberry Pi based netPI Real-Time Ethernet gateway for $445. Hilscher has launched a cifX M.2 expansion card equipped with its netX 90 Real-Time Ethernet controller. It has also begun shipping a netPI gateway for $445 (see farther below). Demonstrated at Embedded World earlier this year, the NetPI Real-Time Ethernet gateway combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with Hilscher’s “netHAT 52-RTE.” The Germany-based Real-Time Ethernet technology firm also recently announced a netX 90 Starterkit (see farther below). Also: Dual-display version of RK3399-based Rock Pi 4 starts at $59

Why Computer Science Students Should Use the GNU/Linux-Based OS

Modern technologies develop in the blink of an eye, and every fresh computer science student eventually learns to solve issues with new operating systems (OS). Even if it is said that famous operating systems like Windows or iOS are similar, their editions in 2020 are not the same as what they used to be ten years ago. There has been enough time to figure out all the pros and cons of each OS. Therefore, it is time to speak about the reasons computer science students prefer GNU/Linux to any other OS. [...] The central part of it is the GNU/Linux kernel that runs on more different kinds of hardware than any other firmware or OS. If you want to use a command-line on different non-Linux based systems, use bash integration with its terminal to work in a similar environment. The Linux kernel provides a common platform for software and supports various hardware architectures. Linux can run on any hardware type: from tiny laptops with micro-controllers to powerful supercomputers. [...] Computer science students have a great opportunity to quench their curiosity with the GNU/Linux system. If the source is open and free, it is a crime to avoid learning it. Even if you compare the Linux OS with other famous tools, you definitely will not regret to know how it works. Who knows, maybe it is a first step to creating your own operating system

LibreOffice: UNO, Komando and GSoC