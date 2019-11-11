OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha available for testing
Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle.
Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment.
Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time.
Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues.
You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 732 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha available for testing
Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle. Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment. Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time. Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues. You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode.
Python Programming
KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago