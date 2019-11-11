Purism has revealed more details about their improved "Dogwood" batch that will be soon shipping for their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone. The battery life is longer but still short of what is provided by modern day flagship smartphones.

Dogwood is the batch of the Librem 5 smartphone with significant hardware improvements as well as continued software improvements. Librem 5 Dogwood flips the SoC to the other side of the PCB to improve heat dissipation, upgraded to a 3600 mAh battery that is 75~80% larger than what shipped on prior revisions, and more robust build quality of the chassis/device itself.

[...]

- The idle battery life is just under five hours with the screen on. On another graph looking at the battery life with the screen off it appears to be just over 35k seconds, or just over nine and a half hours. Still not to get through the day and that's assuming not interacting with the phone at all, but at least better than before where the Chestnut revision got less than six hours of battery life with the screen off.

- For battery life if just making phone calls, it's just under four hours.