Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of July 2020 02:03:24 AM Filed under
Gadgets

  • Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life

    Flipping the CPU to the other side of the PCB means that under heavy load, Dogwood’s screen heats up a bit more, while Chestnut heats the back cover. The way Dogwood manages heat is much more efficient, resulting in the hottest spot being 4 degrees Celsius cooler than in Chestnut.

  • Purism's Librem 5 "Dogwood" Seeing Improvements In Battery Life

    Purism has revealed more details about their improved "Dogwood" batch that will be soon shipping for their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone. The battery life is longer but still short of what is provided by modern day flagship smartphones.

    Dogwood is the batch of the Librem 5 smartphone with significant hardware improvements as well as continued software improvements. Librem 5 Dogwood flips the SoC to the other side of the PCB to improve heat dissipation, upgraded to a 3600 mAh battery that is 75~80% larger than what shipped on prior revisions, and more robust build quality of the chassis/device itself.

    [...]

    - The idle battery life is just under five hours with the screen on. On another graph looking at the battery life with the screen off it appears to be just over 35k seconds, or just over nine and a half hours. Still not to get through the day and that's assuming not interacting with the phone at all, but at least better than before where the Chestnut revision got less than six hours of battery life with the screen off.

    - For battery life if just making phone calls, it's just under four hours.

»

More in Tux Machines

Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life

  • Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life

    Flipping the CPU to the other side of the PCB means that under heavy load, Dogwood’s screen heats up a bit more, while Chestnut heats the back cover. The way Dogwood manages heat is much more efficient, resulting in the hottest spot being 4 degrees Celsius cooler than in Chestnut.

  • Purism's Librem 5 "Dogwood" Seeing Improvements In Battery Life

    Purism has revealed more details about their improved "Dogwood" batch that will be soon shipping for their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone. The battery life is longer but still short of what is provided by modern day flagship smartphones. Dogwood is the batch of the Librem 5 smartphone with significant hardware improvements as well as continued software improvements. Librem 5 Dogwood flips the SoC to the other side of the PCB to improve heat dissipation, upgraded to a 3600 mAh battery that is 75~80% larger than what shipped on prior revisions, and more robust build quality of the chassis/device itself. [...] - The idle battery life is just under five hours with the screen on. On another graph looking at the battery life with the screen off it appears to be just over 35k seconds, or just over nine and a half hours. Still not to get through the day and that's assuming not interacting with the phone at all, but at least better than before where the Chestnut revision got less than six hours of battery life with the screen off. - For battery life if just making phone calls, it's just under four hours.

OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha available for testing

Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle. Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment. Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time. Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues. You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode. Read more

Python Programming

KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita

  • Cantor Integrated Documentation : Month 2 Progress

    Hello KDE people. Phase 2 evaluation is due from today onward until the 31st of July. In this blog post, I will update you on the progress made during the second month of the coding period. So here are the things done:-

  • MyPaint Brush Engine Phase #2 Report

    This is the last week before the phase 2 in Google Summer Code ends. This phase my area of focus was the preset editor, which would enable the user for modifying existing and creating new MyPaint brushes. I went on to extend the same then the one mentioned in my proposal to include more diverse variety of options and settings so that the editor gives us the provision to make much larger scale of changes and exercise complete customization control over the brush engine. It later on became a bit more complicated than I had expected it to be initially which led to a lot of bugs and crashes. It works fine now, mostly:) There is still one last bug that I need to eliminate, though.

  • Status update: merged!

    I’m glad to announce that my GSoC 2020 project has been merged! You should be able to use Disney’s SeExpr for fun and profit as soon as the next nightly. The next objective is getting the docs in shape – see this merge request for more information; and, of course, we still need your help for a good batch of scripts to bundle with!

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6