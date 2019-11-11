Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life
-
Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life
Flipping the CPU to the other side of the PCB means that under heavy load, Dogwood’s screen heats up a bit more, while Chestnut heats the back cover. The way Dogwood manages heat is much more efficient, resulting in the hottest spot being 4 degrees Celsius cooler than in Chestnut.
-
Purism's Librem 5 "Dogwood" Seeing Improvements In Battery Life
Purism has revealed more details about their improved "Dogwood" batch that will be soon shipping for their Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone. The battery life is longer but still short of what is provided by modern day flagship smartphones.
Dogwood is the batch of the Librem 5 smartphone with significant hardware improvements as well as continued software improvements. Librem 5 Dogwood flips the SoC to the other side of the PCB to improve heat dissipation, upgraded to a 3600 mAh battery that is 75~80% larger than what shipped on prior revisions, and more robust build quality of the chassis/device itself.
[...]
- The idle battery life is just under five hours with the screen on. On another graph looking at the battery life with the screen off it appears to be just over 35k seconds, or just over nine and a half hours. Still not to get through the day and that's assuming not interacting with the phone at all, but at least better than before where the Chestnut revision got less than six hours of battery life with the screen off.
- For battery life if just making phone calls, it's just under four hours.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 749 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha available for testing
Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle. Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment. Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time. Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues. You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode.
Python Programming
KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita
Recent comments
3 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 19 min ago
1 day 40 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
2 days 3 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago