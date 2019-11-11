LibreOffice: UNO, Komando and GSoC
Tender for implementing support for a dedicated, built-in UNO object inspection tool in LibreOffice (#202007-02)
We are looking for an individual or company to implement support for a dedicated, built-in UNO object inspection tool in LibreOffice, to start work as soon as possible.
In order to make working with UNO objects easier and to avoid the need to always install extensions before debugging, it is necessary to be able to inspect UNO objects in a running LibreOffice instance effectively.
This task involves reading the existing Basic IDE Watch code, evaluating how it can be improved based on ideas implemented in external tools like xray and MRI and extending the Watch code to be a first-class inspector that allows focusing the relevant part of the UNO API for opened documents and also based on your current selection (similar to what is possible in web browsers).
A good part of the features are implemented already. Work carried out under this tender will therefore mostly consist in making the features more accessible and more stable, adjusting the UI and refactoring things.
Tech freebies: 15 upgrades you get for free
First, there’s the free and open-source office suite LibreOffice. This suite offers six programs that will feel instantly familiar if you’ve ever used Office. Writer, Calc, and Impress are equivalent to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Even better, it can open and edit the documents you made in Office and can save new files in Office formats.
Simulated Animation Effects Week#8
Started adding support for complex shapes, so that they are now simulated by their shape instead of their bounding box.
Purism's Librem 5: Dogwood Thermals and Battery Life
OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 Alpha available for testing
Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle. Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment. Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time. Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues. You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode.
Python Programming
KDE GSoC Work on Cantor and Krita
