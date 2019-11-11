Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of July 2020 02:17:27 AM

Modern technologies develop in the blink of an eye, and every fresh computer science student eventually learns to solve issues with new operating systems (OS). Even if it is said that famous operating systems like Windows or iOS are similar, their editions in 2020 are not the same as what they used to be ten years ago. There has been enough time to figure out all the pros and cons of each OS. Therefore, it is time to speak about the reasons computer science students prefer GNU/Linux to any other OS.

[...]

The central part of it is the GNU/Linux kernel that runs on more different kinds of hardware than any other firmware or OS. If you want to use a command-line on different non-Linux based systems, use bash integration with its terminal to work in a similar environment. The Linux kernel provides a common platform for software and supports various hardware architectures. Linux can run on any hardware type: from tiny laptops with micro-controllers to powerful supercomputers.

[...]

Computer science students have a great opportunity to quench their curiosity with the GNU/Linux system. If the source is open and free, it is a crime to avoid learning it. Even if you compare the Linux OS with other famous tools, you definitely will not regret to know how it works. Who knows, maybe it is a first step to creating your own operating system