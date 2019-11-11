4MLinux 33.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.46. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.13, and PHP 7.4.7 (see this post for more details).
You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Here we have the Alpha milestone of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 release cycle. Warning: This is an alpha product, and it is not aimed to be used in a production environment. Alpha release is primarily for testing and bug squashing. Testing is a critical step during development as all bug fixing will take place during this lapse of time. Therefore we exhort all OpenMandriva users to test our system and report any issue you may find at our forum or at Github Issues. You can get in touch real time with our developers at IRC channel #openmandriva-cooker on freenode.
