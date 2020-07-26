IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: OpenPOWER Foundation, Tim Hildred's Report and Fedora 33 Making Progress With Their Btrfs-By-Default
Welcome Antmicro to the OpenPOWER Foundation
This May, Antmicro announced support for the POWER ISA in Renode, its open source, multi-architecture, heterogeneous multi-core capable simulator for software development and software-hardware co-development.
It’s an exciting development, as developers can now test applications based on the POWER ISA before running them on actual hardware. It’s an important step in achieving the vision of the OpenPOWER Foundation – to make POWER the easiest architecture on which to go from an idea to a silicon chip.
Getting started as an open source builder and more industry trends
As part of my role as a principal communication strategist at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are three of my and their favorite articles from that update.
Fedora 33 Making Progress With Their Btrfs-By-Default On The Desktop
A progress report was shared today on the work towards making the Btrfs file-system the default choice for the desktop spins of the upcoming Fedora 33.
While the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee has already approved using Btrfs for desktop spins by default with Fedora 33, a lot of work still is being done to make that a reality for the debut of F33 this autumn.
