Video/Audio: Guix, Linux Headlines and Python Podcast
-
Guix Is An Advanced GNU Operating System For Freedom Lovers
Guix is an advanced distribution of the GNU operating system developed by the GNU Project. It is available as a GNU/Linux-libre distro or you can use Guix with GNU's HURD kernel. Guix supports transactional upgrades, roll-backs, and unprivileged package management. Guix is a 100% free distro and is approved by the Free Software Foundation.
-
2020-07-27 | Linux Headlines
The Manjaro community is in turmoil over the controversial resignation of the project’s treasurer, Firefox 79 brings improved user-facing security features, and WordPress 5.5 bundles a long-awaited sitemap generator.
-
Podcast.__init__: Learning To Program By Building Tiny Python Projects
One of the best methods for learning programming is to just build a project and see how things work first-hand. With that in mind, Ken Youens-Clark wrote a whole book of Tiny Python Projects that you can use to get started on your journey. In this episode he shares his inspiration for the book, his thoughts on the benefits of teaching testing principles and the use of linting and formatting tools, as well as the benefits of trying variations on a working program to see how it behaves. This was a great conversation about useful strategies for supporting new programmers in their efforts to learn a valuable skill.
-
today's howtos
4MLinux 33.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.46. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.13, and PHP 7.4.7 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
M.2 card and Raspberry Pi based gateway deliver Real-Time Ethernet
Hilscher unveiled a “cifX M.2” card that brings Real-Time Ethernet and FieldBus to PC based systems. The company also released its previously tipped, Raspberry Pi based netPI Real-Time Ethernet gateway for $445. Hilscher has launched a cifX M.2 expansion card equipped with its netX 90 Real-Time Ethernet controller. It has also begun shipping a netPI gateway for $445 (see farther below). Demonstrated at Embedded World earlier this year, the NetPI Real-Time Ethernet gateway combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with Hilscher’s “netHAT 52-RTE.” The Germany-based Real-Time Ethernet technology firm also recently announced a netX 90 Starterkit (see farther below). Also: Dual-display version of RK3399-based Rock Pi 4 starts at $59
Why Computer Science Students Should Use the GNU/Linux-Based OS
Modern technologies develop in the blink of an eye, and every fresh computer science student eventually learns to solve issues with new operating systems (OS). Even if it is said that famous operating systems like Windows or iOS are similar, their editions in 2020 are not the same as what they used to be ten years ago. There has been enough time to figure out all the pros and cons of each OS. Therefore, it is time to speak about the reasons computer science students prefer GNU/Linux to any other OS. [...] The central part of it is the GNU/Linux kernel that runs on more different kinds of hardware than any other firmware or OS. If you want to use a command-line on different non-Linux based systems, use bash integration with its terminal to work in a similar environment. The Linux kernel provides a common platform for software and supports various hardware architectures. Linux can run on any hardware type: from tiny laptops with micro-controllers to powerful supercomputers. [...] Computer science students have a great opportunity to quench their curiosity with the GNU/Linux system. If the source is open and free, it is a crime to avoid learning it. Even if you compare the Linux OS with other famous tools, you definitely will not regret to know how it works. Who knows, maybe it is a first step to creating your own operating system
