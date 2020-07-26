Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Why now is the best time to use GNOME

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of July 2020 09:22:37 AM Filed under
GNOME

The GNOME desktop environment has been through many changes since its initial release in March 1999. For most of this time, the open source project has issued updates twice a year, which gives users predictability in when they can expect new features to land on their Linux and other Unix-like desktops. Its latest release, GNOME 3.36, came out in March, and the project is preparing to issue its next iteration in September. To learn about what's new in GNOME, I spoke with Emmanuele Bassi.

Emmanuele has been contributing to GNOME for more than 15 years. He started as the maintainer of language bindings that allow developers to use GNOME libraries in other programming languages, then moved on to contribute to GTK (a cross-platform widget for developing GNOME apps) and other parts of GNOME. In 2018, GNOME hired Emmanuele as a full-time GTK Core Developer, where he works on GTK and the GNOME application development platform.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

digiKam Recipes 20.07.27

Hot on the heels of the digiKam 7.0.0 release comes a new revision of the digiKam Recipes book. The new version includes Grouping RAW and JPEG files manually can be a real chore. Fortunately, a simple Python script can do this automatically, and the Group RAW and JPEG files with a script chapter provides instructions on using the script. The Disaster-proof digiKam setup chapter describes how to keep digiKam databases and configuration safe. The Use G’MIC-Qt filters chapter provides an introduction to the powerful G’MIC-Qt tool, featuring a vast collection of ready-made filters. The Tagging in digiKam chapter has been revised and extended. The Batch process photos and RAW files chapter provides better examples of using the Batch Queue Manager tool. Finally, the Use digiKam with an external storage device chapter has been completely revised, and it now describes a better way to use digiKam with an external device. All digiKam Recipes readers will receive the updated version of the book automatically and free of charge. The digiKam Recipes book is available from Google Play Store and Gumroad. Read more

Devices: ATMegaZero, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V

  • Is That a Raspberry Pi Zero? Nope. ATMegaZero is an Arduino Compatible Board

    ATMegaZero is an Arduino Leonardo compatible board based on Microchip ATmega32U4 8-bit AVR microcontroller that mostly follows Raspberry Pi Zero form factor with the 40-pin GPIO header, MicroSD card slot, and one micro USB port in the same location. The MIPI CSI camera connector makes place for an OLED display connector, and the HDMI port is obviously gone, but you also get an 8-pin header to easily install an ESP8266 based ESP-01 module to add WiFi connectivity.

  • This Raspberry Pi–powered setup improves home brewing
  • Codasip releases first Linux-capable RISC-V core

    Codasip, a supplier of customisable RISC-V embedded processor IP, has released the Bk7, the most advanced core in the Codasip family of RISC-V processor IP, and built specifically for customisation and domain-specific optimisation. The Bk7 is intended for any sophisticated modern application, from security to real-time AI processing, especially where embedded Linux is required. The Codasip Bk7 is a 64-bit processor core with a single in-order 7-stage pipeline, fully compliant with the RV64IMAFDC instruction set architecture (ISA). As with all Codasip Bk cores, the open RISC-V standard makes it possible to configure and extend the core to precisely fit the customer’s domain-specific needs.

Video/Audio: Guix, Linux Headlines and Python Podcast

  • Guix Is An Advanced GNU Operating System For Freedom Lovers

    Guix is an advanced distribution of the GNU operating system developed by the GNU Project. It is available as a GNU/Linux-libre distro or you can use Guix with GNU's HURD kernel. Guix supports transactional upgrades, roll-backs, and unprivileged package management. Guix is a 100% free distro and is approved by the Free Software Foundation.

  • 2020-07-27 | Linux Headlines

    The Manjaro community is in turmoil over the controversial resignation of the project’s treasurer, Firefox 79 brings improved user-facing security features, and WordPress 5.5 bundles a long-awaited sitemap generator.

  • Podcast.__init__: Learning To Program By Building Tiny Python Projects

    One of the best methods for learning programming is to just build a project and see how things work first-hand. With that in mind, Ken Youens-Clark wrote a whole book of Tiny Python Projects that you can use to get started on your journey. In this episode he shares his inspiration for the book, his thoughts on the benefits of teaching testing principles and the use of linting and formatting tools, as well as the benefits of trying variations on a working program to see how it behaves. This was a great conversation about useful strategies for supporting new programmers in their efforts to learn a valuable skill.

Chrome OS 84 tweaks Linux setup to include username and container sizing options

When Google introduced Chrome OS back in 2011, it was mostly just a window to the web. The operating system eventually expanded to include Android integration, and last year Google announced that every new Chromebook would be launching with Linux support. However, the implementation of Linux on Chrome OS had been a little limited out of the gate. Now with the launch of Chrome OS 84, Google is adding the ability to set a username and configure the Linux disk size during initial setup. Previously, it was possible to adjust the size of the Linux container, but it required setting up a fresh installation. The Chrome OS team has been working on this change for several months now, and it's finally landing in the Stable channel. With this update, users will be able to resize the Linux container without having to remove it and re-do the installation. Read more Also Google: Tested: Android's newest chip shows we probably don't need premium phones anymore How to Enable the Hidden Screen Recorder in Android 10

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6