Telegram Desktop 2.2 Released with Auto-Night Mode, 2GB File Sharing, and More
Telegram Desktop 2.2 is not a hefty update, but it comes with some very nice features that I bet you’ll like. One of these is a new limit for sharing and storing files as the application now supports files up to 2GB each, and it works with an unlimited number of files of any type. Until now, the file limit was set to 1.5GB.
Another cool new feature is Auto-Night Mode. When enabled, Telegram will match the current theme of your operating system, whether it’s Dark Mode or Light Mode. This is nice to have because you don’t have to keep night mode enabled all the time or manually enable it at night.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 194 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
digiKam Recipes 20.07.27
Hot on the heels of the digiKam 7.0.0 release comes a new revision of the digiKam Recipes book. The new version includes Grouping RAW and JPEG files manually can be a real chore. Fortunately, a simple Python script can do this automatically, and the Group RAW and JPEG files with a script chapter provides instructions on using the script. The Disaster-proof digiKam setup chapter describes how to keep digiKam databases and configuration safe. The Use G’MIC-Qt filters chapter provides an introduction to the powerful G’MIC-Qt tool, featuring a vast collection of ready-made filters. The Tagging in digiKam chapter has been revised and extended. The Batch process photos and RAW files chapter provides better examples of using the Batch Queue Manager tool. Finally, the Use digiKam with an external storage device chapter has been completely revised, and it now describes a better way to use digiKam with an external device. All digiKam Recipes readers will receive the updated version of the book automatically and free of charge. The digiKam Recipes book is available from Google Play Store and Gumroad.
Devices: ATMegaZero, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V
Video/Audio: Guix, Linux Headlines and Python Podcast
Chrome OS 84 tweaks Linux setup to include username and container sizing options
When Google introduced Chrome OS back in 2011, it was mostly just a window to the web. The operating system eventually expanded to include Android integration, and last year Google announced that every new Chromebook would be launching with Linux support. However, the implementation of Linux on Chrome OS had been a little limited out of the gate. Now with the launch of Chrome OS 84, Google is adding the ability to set a username and configure the Linux disk size during initial setup. Previously, it was possible to adjust the size of the Linux container, but it required setting up a fresh installation. The Chrome OS team has been working on this change for several months now, and it's finally landing in the Stable channel. With this update, users will be able to resize the Linux container without having to remove it and re-do the installation. Also Google: Tested: Android's newest chip shows we probably don't need premium phones anymore How to Enable the Hidden Screen Recorder in Android 10
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 59 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
18 hours 14 min ago
20 hours 29 min ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago