GNOME OS and Proposed GNOME Patches GNOME OS Images Available For Testing GNOME OS as the Linux build with bleeding edge GNOME software for testing continues taking shape and a call for testing has been issued. For GNOME module maintainers and other interested individuals, a call for testing of GNOME OS was issued today for the latest operating system images. While GNOME OS is improving with its hardware support, this call for testing is focused on using GNOME Boxes or other virtualization software for firing up this bleeding-edge version of GNOME.

GNOME OS call for testing (+BuildStream workshop) Hi all, As most of you have probably heard by now, our nightly VM images are ready for wider testing. I'd like to ask at least maintainers of GNOME core modules to test it. Core modules are defined in https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/tree/master/elements/core I'd also like to request maintainers of core modules to review the way their modules (and their dependencies) are built, and file bugs if the apps doesn't work correctly or would prefer it to be built with a different set of options. The image can be downloaded from https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/jobs/artifacts/master/raw/image/disk.img.xz?job=vm-image-x86_64 To run it with you distro version of gnome-boxes (or anything that uses libvirt), first decompress it, then run: virt-install --name GNOMEOS --boot uefi --video virtio --memory 2048 --import --disk disk.img To run it in nightly flatpak of gnome-boxes, decompress and convert to qcow2 using: qemu-img convert disk.img disk.qcow2 then from gnome boxes, add a new virtual machine, select "GNOME Nightly x86_64" and select the qcow2 image. The image uses the "user" variant by default, and can be updated using GNOME Software, or using the command line: sudo ostree admin upgrade If you'd like to try the developer image, use sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-devel you can switch back to the user image using sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-user Lastly, I'd like to announce that we're going to do an informal workshop on using BuildStream to develop GNOME components starting at 16:00 UTC on the GUADEC platform. That's about 3 and half hours from now. Regards, Abderrahim

Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind The latest GNOME performance work being explored is effectively how to make the Intel graphics clock speed ramp up quicker when necessary. Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt is working on a set of patches for enabling triple buffering with Mutter when the GPU starts falling behind and that additional rendering work in turn should ramp up Intel GPUs to their optimal frequency in order to smooth out the performance. Daniel has been working on various GNOME desktop optimizations focused primarily on Intel graphics and at 4K. He had been seeing the modern Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver at times delivering lower performance than the classic "i965" driver. On investigation, he found that it wasn't due to the OpenGL driver per se but the iGPU was running in a lower clock/performance state.

KDE Plasma 5.19.4 Desktop Update Now Available with More Than 20 Bug Fixes KDE Plasma 5.19.4 comes three weeks after the Plasma 5.19.3 update with more bug fixes and improvements across various core components to make the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series more stable and reliable. In this update, support for GTK apps is further improved when applying a Global Theme, as their color schemes will also change accordingly, the hotspot configuration dialog of the Plasma Networkmanager applet is now bigger, and the “Text Only” display style of new system monitor widgets is now properly shown.