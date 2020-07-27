Language Selection

Mozilla: Firefox, Rust, Redox, Servo, Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (TOLA), Open Technology Fund and Tor

  • Karl Dubost: Formatted console.log lines. Stacktraces export wish.

    When we select the console.log lines in Firefox devtools, and cut and paste in an editor, there are newline characters added to the output.

    [...]

    Silly idea of the day. This is not available right now in devtools, but I wish it was.

    Put two breakpoints in devtools.
    Run the code as record stacktrace in between these two targets
    export the stack trace as a json in a standard format in between these two breakpoints (do the same thing in another browser)
    Have a diff tool giving the possibility to explore the differences in between the two stack traces.

  • Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging

    For helping to debug more issues within the Rust-written Redox operating system, the GNU Debugger (GDB) is beginning to work well on the platform.

    Thanks to work being achieved during the Redox Summer of Code, the GDB debugger is beginning to work well enough on the platform that bugs are being evaluated with the popular GNU Debugger. In recent weeks it's been serving well for debugging the operating system's dynamic linker and issues with shared libraries.

  • This Week In Servo 134

    In the past week, we merged 69 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

    The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.

    Servo has been successfully integrated into 3d Unity scenes as a 2d browser plugin.

  • Australian watchdog recommends major changes to exceptional access law TOLA

    Australia’s Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM) earlier this month released a 316-page report calling for significant, and much needed, reforms to the nation’s 2018 Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (TOLA) law. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) will meet later this month to consider the INSLM’s recommendations. While we still believe this dangerous law should be repealed, if enacted, these recommendations would go a long way in reducing the risk of this flawed piece of legislation.

    This legislation – which Mozilla has continually opposed – allows Australian authorities to force nearly all actors in the digital ecosystem (Designated Communications Providers or DCPs) to do “acts or things” with an explicit goal of weakening security safeguards. For example, under this law, using a Technical Assistance Notice (TAN), Australian authorities could force a company to turn over sensitive security information, or using a Technical Capability Notice (TCN), they could force a company to redesign its software.

    [...]

    Mozilla has been involved throughout the legislative process and the development of the INSLM’s report. We filed comments to the PJCIS in late 2018 and early 2019 warning of TOLA’s dangerous effects. Martin Thomson, Mozilla Distinguished Engineer, testified at a hearing held by the INSLM – which ultimately proceeded to quote a portion of Martin’s testimony in his final report. Moreover, our team has provided comments to the Australian Ministry of Communications, Cyber Safety & the Arts relating specifically to the significant security risks posed by TCNs. Our December 2019 cover letter to the INSLM contributing input to his report can be found here. A detailed list of Mozilla’s recommendations alongside related INSLM recommendations can be found here.

    The PJCIS will hold a hearing later this month to discuss the recommendations and likely begin the process of discussing amendments to TOLA. This presents the PJCIS with a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in defending individuals’ online privacy and security while enabling effective access to justice. The implementation of TOLA continues to pose serious privacy, security, and due process issues for both users and developers, and Mozilla will continue to oppose this law. In the event that the bill is not repealed, we strongly urge the involved MPs and Senators to adopt the INSLM’s recommendations which may help soften the blow of some of the law’s most damaging provisions.

  • The Open Technology Fund’s vital role for democracy worldwide should not be undermined

    The Open Technology Fund plays a vital role for democracy worldwide. That’s why Mozilla on Friday joined a friend of the court brief in support of the Open Technology Fund’s independence from government control as OTF’s case moves forward to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

    The Open Technology Fund is a U.S. government funded, independent nonprofit corporation with a mission to support development of open-source technologies that “increase free expression, circumvent censorship, and obstruct repressive surveillance as a way to promote human rights and open societies.” One such OTF-supported project is Tor Browser, which is built on the Firefox codebase and enables encrypted access to the web for anonymous browsing. Another is Let’s Encrypt, a free certificate authority enabling more secure web connections that began as a project of Mozilla, EFF, and the University of Michigan. These are invaluable tools not only to citizens of authoritarian regimes, but more broadly to internet users everywhere who rely on them to protect the privacy of their personal associations, communications, and interests.

  • New alpha release: Tor 0.4.4.3-alpha

    There's a new alpha release available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.4.3-alpha from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release by mid-August.

    Remember, this is an alpha release: you should only run this if you'd like to find and report more bugs than usual.

GNOME OS and Proposed GNOME Patches

  • GNOME OS Images Available For Testing

    GNOME OS as the Linux build with bleeding edge GNOME software for testing continues taking shape and a call for testing has been issued. For GNOME module maintainers and other interested individuals, a call for testing of GNOME OS was issued today for the latest operating system images. While GNOME OS is improving with its hardware support, this call for testing is focused on using GNOME Boxes or other virtualization software for firing up this bleeding-edge version of GNOME.

  • GNOME OS call for testing (+BuildStream workshop)
    Hi all,

As most of you have probably heard by now, our nightly VM images are
ready for wider testing. I'd like to ask at least maintainers of GNOME
core modules to test it.

Core modules are defined in
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/tree/master/elements/core
I'd also like to request maintainers of core modules to review the way
their modules (and their dependencies) are built, and file bugs if the
apps doesn't work correctly or would prefer it to be built with a
different set of options.

The image can be downloaded from
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/jobs/artifacts/master/raw/image/disk.img.xz?job=vm-image-x86_64

To run it with you distro version of gnome-boxes (or anything that
uses libvirt), first decompress it, then run:
virt-install --name GNOMEOS --boot uefi --video virtio --memory 2048
--import --disk disk.img

To run it in nightly flatpak of gnome-boxes, decompress and convert to
qcow2 using:
qemu-img convert disk.img disk.qcow2
then from gnome boxes, add a new virtual machine, select "GNOME
Nightly x86_64" and select the qcow2 image.

The image uses the "user" variant by default, and can be updated using
GNOME Software, or using the command line:
sudo ostree admin upgrade

If you'd like to try the developer image, use
sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-devel
you can switch back to  the user image using
sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-user

Lastly, I'd like to announce that we're going to do an informal
workshop on using BuildStream to develop GNOME components starting at
16:00 UTC on the GUADEC platform. That's about 3 and half hours from
now.

Regards,

Abderrahim
  • Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind

    The latest GNOME performance work being explored is effectively how to make the Intel graphics clock speed ramp up quicker when necessary. Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt is working on a set of patches for enabling triple buffering with Mutter when the GPU starts falling behind and that additional rendering work in turn should ramp up Intel GPUs to their optimal frequency in order to smooth out the performance. Daniel has been working on various GNOME desktop optimizations focused primarily on Intel graphics and at 4K. He had been seeing the modern Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver at times delivering lower performance than the classic "i965" driver. On investigation, he found that it wasn't due to the OpenGL driver per se but the iGPU was running in a lower clock/performance state.

KDE Plasma 5.19.4 Desktop Update Now Available with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 5.19.4 comes three weeks after the Plasma 5.19.3 update with more bug fixes and improvements across various core components to make the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series more stable and reliable. In this update, support for GTK apps is further improved when applying a Global Theme, as their color schemes will also change accordingly, the hotspot configuration dialog of the Plasma Networkmanager applet is now bigger, and the “Text Only” display style of new system monitor widgets is now properly shown. Read more

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Enters Beta with Improved Security, New System Roles

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 promises to be yet another hefty update to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, improving IT security and compliance with new security profiles, updating the developer tools, and adding new Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles to enforce remote work strategies. Security is always important, and Linux-based operating systems are known to be the most secure and virus-free. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 introduces new SCAP profiles for the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These promise to bring a new layer of security configurations that IT administrators need to meet strict compliance requirements in both commercial and healthcare environments. Read more Direct: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 beta now available, delivers production stability plus enterprise innovation

Canonical/Ubuntu: KubeCon Europe Virtual 2020, Snaps and More

  • Canonical at KubeCon Europe Virtual 2020

    This year has been an adventurous one to say the least… but that should get in the way of the community getting together, exchanging ideas, and keeping up with what’s new in the sphere of Kubernetes. In fact, it’s all the more reason to do so! That’s why KubeCon and CloudNativeCon is going virtual this year, with expected attendance to be higher than ever before. Canonical will be there too, of course, as we have been every other year. This time round, we’re excited to contribute to the conversation with what’s exceptional and what’s new about our multi-cloud Kubernetes portfolio.

  • Soft Mint, no Snap

    “Won’t people think it’s 20 years old?” management asked when they saw our Linux Mint cover. That made us pause. Just how old is Linux Mint? It’s not older than Ubuntu and that’s 15-years old. So we stuck to the facts: Linux Mint 20 is out and it’s about to turn 14-years old on 27 August 2020. That's longer than we would have guessed! Largely that’s due to Linux Mint really making a splash back with Mint 13 that adopted the Cinnamon desktop and helped really put Linux Mint on the distro map. The aim was to create a classic desktop, designed how users wanted a desktop to work – an entirely reasonable request.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 641

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 641 for the week of July 19 – 25, 2020.

  • NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 adds vSphere 7 support and other new features

    NAKIVO customers can now perform application-aware, incremental backups of Linux workstations running Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop and Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop. In addition to full recoveries of entire Linux workstations, NAKIVO Backup & Replication also offers granular recoveries to restore individual files and application objects from compressed and deduplicated backups.

