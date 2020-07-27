Mozilla: Firefox, Rust, Redox, Servo, Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (TOLA), Open Technology Fund and Tor
Karl Dubost: Formatted console.log lines. Stacktraces export wish.
When we select the console.log lines in Firefox devtools, and cut and paste in an editor, there are newline characters added to the output.
[...]
Silly idea of the day. This is not available right now in devtools, but I wish it was.
Put two breakpoints in devtools.
Run the code as record stacktrace in between these two targets
export the stack trace as a json in a standard format in between these two breakpoints (do the same thing in another browser)
Have a diff tool giving the possibility to explore the differences in between the two stack traces.
-
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Supports GDB Debugging
For helping to debug more issues within the Rust-written Redox operating system, the GNU Debugger (GDB) is beginning to work well on the platform.
Thanks to work being achieved during the Redox Summer of Code, the GDB debugger is beginning to work well enough on the platform that bugs are being evaluated with the popular GNU Debugger. In recent weeks it's been serving well for debugging the operating system's dynamic linker and issues with shared libraries.
-
This Week In Servo 134
In the past week, we merged 69 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.
Servo has been successfully integrated into 3d Unity scenes as a 2d browser plugin.
-
Australian watchdog recommends major changes to exceptional access law TOLA
Australia’s Independent National Security Legislation Monitor (INSLM) earlier this month released a 316-page report calling for significant, and much needed, reforms to the nation’s 2018 Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (TOLA) law. The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security (PJCIS) will meet later this month to consider the INSLM’s recommendations. While we still believe this dangerous law should be repealed, if enacted, these recommendations would go a long way in reducing the risk of this flawed piece of legislation.
This legislation – which Mozilla has continually opposed – allows Australian authorities to force nearly all actors in the digital ecosystem (Designated Communications Providers or DCPs) to do “acts or things” with an explicit goal of weakening security safeguards. For example, under this law, using a Technical Assistance Notice (TAN), Australian authorities could force a company to turn over sensitive security information, or using a Technical Capability Notice (TCN), they could force a company to redesign its software.
[...]
Mozilla has been involved throughout the legislative process and the development of the INSLM’s report. We filed comments to the PJCIS in late 2018 and early 2019 warning of TOLA’s dangerous effects. Martin Thomson, Mozilla Distinguished Engineer, testified at a hearing held by the INSLM – which ultimately proceeded to quote a portion of Martin’s testimony in his final report. Moreover, our team has provided comments to the Australian Ministry of Communications, Cyber Safety & the Arts relating specifically to the significant security risks posed by TCNs. Our December 2019 cover letter to the INSLM contributing input to his report can be found here. A detailed list of Mozilla’s recommendations alongside related INSLM recommendations can be found here.
The PJCIS will hold a hearing later this month to discuss the recommendations and likely begin the process of discussing amendments to TOLA. This presents the PJCIS with a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership in defending individuals’ online privacy and security while enabling effective access to justice. The implementation of TOLA continues to pose serious privacy, security, and due process issues for both users and developers, and Mozilla will continue to oppose this law. In the event that the bill is not repealed, we strongly urge the involved MPs and Senators to adopt the INSLM’s recommendations which may help soften the blow of some of the law’s most damaging provisions.
-
The Open Technology Fund’s vital role for democracy worldwide should not be undermined
The Open Technology Fund plays a vital role for democracy worldwide. That’s why Mozilla on Friday joined a friend of the court brief in support of the Open Technology Fund’s independence from government control as OTF’s case moves forward to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Open Technology Fund is a U.S. government funded, independent nonprofit corporation with a mission to support development of open-source technologies that “increase free expression, circumvent censorship, and obstruct repressive surveillance as a way to promote human rights and open societies.” One such OTF-supported project is Tor Browser, which is built on the Firefox codebase and enables encrypted access to the web for anonymous browsing. Another is Let’s Encrypt, a free certificate authority enabling more secure web connections that began as a project of Mozilla, EFF, and the University of Michigan. These are invaluable tools not only to citizens of authoritarian regimes, but more broadly to internet users everywhere who rely on them to protect the privacy of their personal associations, communications, and interests.
-
New alpha release: Tor 0.4.4.3-alpha
There's a new alpha release available for download. If you build Tor from source, you can download the source code for 0.4.4.3-alpha from the download page on the website. Packages should be available over the coming weeks, with a new alpha Tor Browser release by mid-August.
Remember, this is an alpha release: you should only run this if you'd like to find and report more bugs than usual.
-
