KDE Plasma 5.19.4 comes three weeks after the Plasma 5.19.3 update with more bug fixes and improvements across various core components to make the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series more stable and reliable. In this update, support for GTK apps is further improved when applying a Global Theme, as their color schemes will also change accordingly, the hotspot configuration dialog of the Plasma Networkmanager applet is now bigger, and the “Text Only” display style of new system monitor widgets is now properly shown.

The latest GNOME performance work being explored is effectively how to make the Intel graphics clock speed ramp up quicker when necessary. Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt is working on a set of patches for enabling triple buffering with Mutter when the GPU starts falling behind and that additional rendering work in turn should ramp up Intel GPUs to their optimal frequency in order to smooth out the performance. Daniel has been working on various GNOME desktop optimizations focused primarily on Intel graphics and at 4K. He had been seeing the modern Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver at times delivering lower performance than the classic "i965" driver. On investigation, he found that it wasn't due to the OpenGL driver per se but the iGPU was running in a lower clock/performance state.

GNOME OS as the Linux build with bleeding edge GNOME software for testing continues taking shape and a call for testing has been issued. For GNOME module maintainers and other interested individuals, a call for testing of GNOME OS was issued today for the latest operating system images. While GNOME OS is improving with its hardware support, this call for testing is focused on using GNOME Boxes or other virtualization software for firing up this bleeding-edge version of GNOME.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Enters Beta with Improved Security, New System Roles Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 promises to be yet another hefty update to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, improving IT security and compliance with new security profiles, updating the developer tools, and adding new Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles to enforce remote work strategies. Security is always important, and Linux-based operating systems are known to be the most secure and virus-free. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 introduces new SCAP profiles for the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These promise to bring a new layer of security configurations that IT administrators need to meet strict compliance requirements in both commercial and healthcare environments. Direct: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 beta now available, delivers production stability plus enterprise innovation