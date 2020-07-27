Games: Thrive, The Fertile Crescent, Tannenberg and More
-
Thrive, the free and open source evolution sim has a fresh release with save support
After moving over to Godot Engine as the base for Thrive, the team behind this free and open source game of evolution have a new and important update available.
Thrive is a survival sim based on evolution, starting off a tiny microbe the plan is to eventually allow you to progress through many different stages of evolution including: Microbe, Multicellular, Aware, Awakening, Society, Industrial and Space. It's still early and in development but it's showing a huge amount of promise. Since it's free and open source, anyone can help too.
With the latest release, it's become far more playable as well thanks to proper saving and loading support, including quick load / save. You can finally progress through it a bit more and actually come back to it, this makes exploring the world a lot nicer. There's also new Chromatic Aberration and Distortion effects, improved performance in places, some improved visuals, code clean ups and more.
-
The free pixel-art Bronze Age RTS The Fertile Crescent continues evolving
If you enjoy a good traditional real-time strategy game and you haven't already tried The Fertile Crescent, you're really missing out on a wonderful title that keeps getting better.
The Fertile Crescent is a little like a streamlined pixel-art Age of Empires, although they do have a different focus and it does play in a unique way, that comparison gives you a reasonably close idea of it mechanically. You build, you gather resources, explore and fight others. With support for AI battles and cross-platform online play, there's a lot there to love.
-
WWI FPS 'Tannenberg' adds a big new free map with a famous fortress - on a big sale
M2H and Blackmill Games recently released Tannenberg, their WWI FPS on consoles but they haven't left the PC version behind with a fresh update out with a new map.
Since Tannenberg, like their previous game Verdun, is one based on historical accuracy the inclusion of Przemyśl as a map is quite interesting. During the First World War, it was the location of what's known as the 'Siege of Przemyśl' which was the longest siege of the whole war. For Tannenberg it's a fun map to blast through, giving you lots of open spaces along with multiple forts to battle to capture.
-
Saint Kotar will bring a psychological horror adventure as a Kickstarter success
Showing that the point and click adventure genre is very much alive, Red Martyr Entertainment didn't just finish their crowdfunding campaign, they actually ended up getting €50,178 in funding which was quite a bit over the initial goal they had set. Thanks to that, they're going to ensure the game has full voice acting and there will be a DLC (free for backers) to explain some backstory.
-
The latest art of rally demo update adds in crowds, improved handling
art of rally, an upcoming stylized rally experience from the creator of Absolute Drift still has a demo available and it was recently updated.
Unlike other sims like Dirt Rally, art of rally is aimed to be more fun and accessible. This includes the different viewpoint, with it giving you an overhead camera so you can completely focus on the stages by seeing upcoming road features without needing pace-notes. While work goes on to produce the full game, they still want to show off how it's going and gather feedback and wishlists with the demo.
-
The upcoming game 'qomp' turns you into the Pong ball as you try to escape
That poor ball, stuck between Pong paddles that just bounce it around and they've done it since 1972. The ball has had enough of this and it's going to escape.
qomp is the name and it's currently in development by a team of indie developers including Stuffed Wombat, Britt Brady, Miroko and Clovelt. The idea sounds quite hilarious, a seemingly self-aware sprite that's had enough of this arcade game life and wants to escape. Imagine if you were smacked by paddles for multiple decades, you would be pretty annoyed too. Using one button you will defeat bosses, solve puzzles and overcome platforming challenges.
-
