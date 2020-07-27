Android Leftovers
-
Google bans 19 dangerous Android apps and tells millions of users to delete them immediately
-
Google blocks another 19 Android apps as millions told they must delete them NOW
-
Google’s Motion Editor helps Android developers build smoother animations
-
How to play YouTube in the background on Android
-
Motorola Moto G8 Plus, Nubia Mini 5G, and Realme 1/U1 Android Pie kernel sources are now available
-
Blackview BV9900 Pro to get Android 10 upgrade
-
Redmi 8A Android 10 stable update is live in China
-
Oppo F15 starts receiving ColorOS 7 stable update with Android 10 in India
-
Kospet Prime 2 smartwatch expected to ship with Android 10 onboard
-
Chrome Beta 85 for Android brings 64-bit support for the first time; tests hidden URLs, and more
-
Best fitness apps for Android
-
Canal+ Polska extends OTT streamer to iOS, Android and Android TV
-
The best third-party file managers for Android
-
Android's oft-forgotten time-savers
-
Folding@home ARM support lets Android devices crunch COVID-19 research data
-
[Update: July 2020] The best affordable Android phones you can buy today
-
