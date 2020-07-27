Linux To Allow Limiting Tiger Lake SoC PL4 Package Maximum Power Limit
Intel has been preparing "Power Limit4" support for their Linux PowerCap driver that is being rolled out for the forthcoming Tiger Lake SoCs.
The Power Limit4 (PL4) support allows limiting the SoC's maximum power limit at a package level. The user can mandate the maximum Wattage the SoC is allowed in order to prevent power spikes from tripping any power adapter, battery over-current protection, or other limitations.
The user can control the PL4 power limit in Watts via the RAPL (Runtime Average Power Limiting) sysfs interface. RAPL has already allowed power limiting while this PL4 support is about providing the limit at a package-level.
