Linux To Allow Limiting Tiger Lake SoC PL4 Package Maximum Power Limit

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of July 2020 02:55:54 PM
Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux

Intel has been preparing "Power Limit4" support for their Linux PowerCap driver that is being rolled out for the forthcoming Tiger Lake SoCs.

The Power Limit4 (PL4) support allows limiting the SoC's maximum power limit at a package level. The user can mandate the maximum Wattage the SoC is allowed in order to prevent power spikes from tripping any power adapter, battery over-current protection, or other limitations.

The user can control the PL4 power limit in Watts via the RAPL (Runtime Average Power Limiting) sysfs interface. RAPL has already allowed power limiting while this PL4 support is about providing the limit at a package-level.

Read more

Also: Radeon "Southern Islands" Support Continues Improving In AMDGPU Driver - GPU Reset

»

Cost-conscious continuous integration in the cloud

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of July 2020 02:57:52 PM.
  • Cost-conscious continuous integration in the cloud: How we cut costs on kernel testing

    Everyone dreads the moment when they hear: "Someone broke the build!" Developers scramble to review errors and assemble patches to bring the problem under control. Recent movements, such as continuous integration (CI), aim to eliminate this stress by testing early and testing often.

    Developers of small projects usually make the transition to CI without much difficulty. On the other hand, large projects require more planning and investment. These projects have plenty of dependencies, they require more time to prepare them for testing, and they must be tested on a wide array of systems.

    Continuous integration for the Linux kernel feels like climbing Mount Everest. Testing can mean working through 14,000 changesets from 1,700 developers just for the 5.0 release. Fast machines compile kernels in about ten minutes, but that only includes one kernel configuration out of an enormous number of possible configurations. From there, the kernel must boot and test properly on various types of hardware.

    At Red Hat, the Continuous Kernel Integration (CKI) project team realized that elastic compute resources would allow us to balance the speed in which we test kernels with the cost of testing them. When the queue grows, the infrastructure grows. When the queue shrinks, the infrastructure shrinks along with it.

More in Tux Machines

GNOME OS and Proposed GNOME Patches

  • GNOME OS Images Available For Testing

    GNOME OS as the Linux build with bleeding edge GNOME software for testing continues taking shape and a call for testing has been issued. For GNOME module maintainers and other interested individuals, a call for testing of GNOME OS was issued today for the latest operating system images. While GNOME OS is improving with its hardware support, this call for testing is focused on using GNOME Boxes or other virtualization software for firing up this bleeding-edge version of GNOME.

  • GNOME OS call for testing (+BuildStream workshop)
    Hi all,

As most of you have probably heard by now, our nightly VM images are
ready for wider testing. I'd like to ask at least maintainers of GNOME
core modules to test it.

Core modules are defined in
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/tree/master/elements/core
I'd also like to request maintainers of core modules to review the way
their modules (and their dependencies) are built, and file bugs if the
apps doesn't work correctly or would prefer it to be built with a
different set of options.

The image can be downloaded from
https://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/gnome-build-meta/-/jobs/artifacts/master/raw/image/disk.img.xz?job=vm-image-x86_64

To run it with you distro version of gnome-boxes (or anything that
uses libvirt), first decompress it, then run:
virt-install --name GNOMEOS --boot uefi --video virtio --memory 2048
--import --disk disk.img

To run it in nightly flatpak of gnome-boxes, decompress and convert to
qcow2 using:
qemu-img convert disk.img disk.qcow2
then from gnome boxes, add a new virtual machine, select "GNOME
Nightly x86_64" and select the qcow2 image.

The image uses the "user" variant by default, and can be updated using
GNOME Software, or using the command line:
sudo ostree admin upgrade

If you'd like to try the developer image, use
sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-devel
you can switch back to  the user image using
sudo ostree admin switch GnomeOS:gnome-os/master/x86_64-user

Lastly, I'd like to announce that we're going to do an informal
workshop on using BuildStream to develop GNOME components starting at
16:00 UTC on the GUADEC platform. That's about 3 and half hours from
now.

Regards,

Abderrahim
  • Proposed GNOME Patches Would Switch To Triple Buffering When The GPU Is Running Behind

    The latest GNOME performance work being explored is effectively how to make the Intel graphics clock speed ramp up quicker when necessary. Canonical developer Daniel van Vugt is working on a set of patches for enabling triple buffering with Mutter when the GPU starts falling behind and that additional rendering work in turn should ramp up Intel GPUs to their optimal frequency in order to smooth out the performance. Daniel has been working on various GNOME desktop optimizations focused primarily on Intel graphics and at 4K. He had been seeing the modern Intel "Iris" Gallium3D driver at times delivering lower performance than the classic "i965" driver. On investigation, he found that it wasn't due to the OpenGL driver per se but the iGPU was running in a lower clock/performance state.

KDE Plasma 5.19.4 Desktop Update Now Available with More Than 20 Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 5.19.4 comes three weeks after the Plasma 5.19.3 update with more bug fixes and improvements across various core components to make the Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series more stable and reliable. In this update, support for GTK apps is further improved when applying a Global Theme, as their color schemes will also change accordingly, the hotspot configuration dialog of the Plasma Networkmanager applet is now bigger, and the “Text Only” display style of new system monitor widgets is now properly shown. Read more

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 Enters Beta with Improved Security, New System Roles

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 promises to be yet another hefty update to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 operating system series, improving IT security and compliance with new security profiles, updating the developer tools, and adding new Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles to enforce remote work strategies. Security is always important, and Linux-based operating systems are known to be the most secure and virus-free. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 introduces new SCAP profiles for the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmark and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). These promise to bring a new layer of security configurations that IT administrators need to meet strict compliance requirements in both commercial and healthcare environments. Read more Direct: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3 beta now available, delivers production stability plus enterprise innovation

Canonical/Ubuntu: KubeCon Europe Virtual 2020, Snaps and More

  • Canonical at KubeCon Europe Virtual 2020

    This year has been an adventurous one to say the least… but that should get in the way of the community getting together, exchanging ideas, and keeping up with what’s new in the sphere of Kubernetes. In fact, it’s all the more reason to do so! That’s why KubeCon and CloudNativeCon is going virtual this year, with expected attendance to be higher than ever before. Canonical will be there too, of course, as we have been every other year. This time round, we’re excited to contribute to the conversation with what’s exceptional and what’s new about our multi-cloud Kubernetes portfolio.

  • Soft Mint, no Snap

    “Won’t people think it’s 20 years old?” management asked when they saw our Linux Mint cover. That made us pause. Just how old is Linux Mint? It’s not older than Ubuntu and that’s 15-years old. So we stuck to the facts: Linux Mint 20 is out and it’s about to turn 14-years old on 27 August 2020. That's longer than we would have guessed! Largely that’s due to Linux Mint really making a splash back with Mint 13 that adopted the Cinnamon desktop and helped really put Linux Mint on the distro map. The aim was to create a classic desktop, designed how users wanted a desktop to work – an entirely reasonable request.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 641

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 641 for the week of July 19 – 25, 2020.

  • NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10 adds vSphere 7 support and other new features

    NAKIVO customers can now perform application-aware, incremental backups of Linux workstations running Ubuntu 18.04 Desktop and Ubuntu 20.04 Desktop. In addition to full recoveries of entire Linux workstations, NAKIVO Backup & Replication also offers granular recoveries to restore individual files and application objects from compressed and deduplicated backups.

