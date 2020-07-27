WordPress 5.5 Beta 4 is now available! This software is still in development, so it’s not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with the new version. [...] WordPress 5.5 is slated for release on August 11th, 2020, and we need your help to get there! Thank you to all of the contributors who tested the beta 3 development release and gave feedback. Testing for bugs is a critical part of polishing every release and a great way to contribute to WordPress.

I have been using TiddlyWiki for years, mainly as personal memo, to-do organizer and encrypted data reserve (to keep track about some of my patients, or while learning). I always recommend this amazing project to my friends, colleagues doctors and developers alike, because I believe the value it gives is far so great than its minimal size and humble look. As a self-learner, TiddlyWiki was my main choice and companion to record what I learn, links I collect, code snippets, medical cases and algorithms. It's the only tool I am still using for more than decade. I consider a TiddlyWiki is a masterpiece, not in coding but its simplicity and flexibility, needless to say its rich features list.

We made an important change for our Container Host OS openSUSE MicroOS, which our Kubernetes platform openSUSE Kubic will inherit since it is based on openSUSE MiceroOS: we use now tmpfs for /tmp. tmpfs is a temporary filesystem that resides in memory. Mounting directories as tmpfs can be an effective way of speeding up accesses to their files and to ensure that their contents are automatically cleared upon reboot. A fresh installation will use tmpfs for /tmp by default. Old installations needs to be converted to this manually, but it is still possible to switch back to use disk space for /tmp. This is especially useful and important, if big files are stored in /tmp.

Every time the Kubernetes release train stops at the station, we like to ask the release lead to take a moment to reflect on their experience. That takes the form of an interview on the weekly Kubernetes Podcast from Google that I co-host with Craig Box. If you're not familiar with the show, every week we summarise the new in the Cloud Native ecosystem, and have an insightful discussion with an interesting guest from the broader Kubernetes community. At the time of the 1.17 release in December, we talked to release team lead Guinevere Saenger. We have shared the transcripts of previous interviews on the Kubernetes blog, and we're very happy to share another today. Next week we will bring you up to date with the story of Kubernetes 1.18, as we gear up for the release of 1.19 next month. Subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts to make sure you don't miss that chat!

Data encryption has never been more important. New data protection and privacy regulations, such as GDPR, mean that companies storing unencrypted customer information are vulnerable to paying heavy fines. The public is now more aware of the importance of encryption, with massive data breaches impacting companies like Facebook receiving major media coverage. With these issues in mind, it’s only natural that many of us want to start encrypting our sensitive data – both at work and at home. But how exactly should you go about it? This blog aims to answer that question by showing Linux users how to install and set up encryption on their systems.

Programming: Vala, Emojis, Perl, Python and Java 3 Free Books to Learn Vala Vala is an object-oriented programming language with a self-hosting compiler that generates C code and uses the GObject system. Vala combines the high-level build-time performance of scripting languages with the run-time performance of low-level programming languages. Vala is syntactically similar to C# and includes notable features such as anonymous functions, signals, properties, generics, assisted memory management, exception handling, type inference, and foreach statements. Its developers, Jürg Billeter and Raffaele Sandrini, wanted to bring these features to the plain C runtime with little overhead and no special runtime support by targeting the GObject object system. Rather than compiling directly to machine code or assembly language, it compiles to a lower-level intermediate language. It source-to-source compiles to C, which is then compiled with a C compiler for a given platform, such as GCC. Did you always want to write GTK+ or GNOME programs, but hate C with a passion? Try Vala. Vala is published under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1+.

Back Up Your Data This post is a public service announcement about backups inspired by the one that got lost. I’ve had my own backups for over 5 years, and never have I lost any data from those backups. So I have a little bit of experience making backups. The following advice is meant for individuals, not a corporate or business setting.

Michael Sheldon: Emoji Support for Linux Flutter Apps Recently Canonical have been working alongside Google to make it possible to write native Linux apps with Flutter. In this short tutorial, I’ll show you how you can render colour fonts, such as emoji, within your Flutter apps.

Visual Basics: Codecademy Launches a Course on Coding with Emojis July 17 was “World Emoji Day,” and so the online learning site Codecademy found a fun way to celebrate. It unveiled a five-hour mini-course teaching Emojicode, a unique programming language that consists entirely of emojis. “We believe that Emojis have expressive force,” explained the language’s official web page. “Let’s use that to make programming more fun and accessible.” Originally, Codecademy planned to reveal the mini-course on April Fool’s Day, but was delayed in the height of the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020.30 Almost On Time Alexander Kiryuhin announced the Rakudo 2020.07 Compiler Release just a few days after the targeted date! The delay was caused by some build breakage introduced just days before the release, which needed to be fixed first. The associated binary packages are available at the expected locations.

Polling for fun and engagement I've been posting some Perl related polls in Perl Programmers over the last few weeks. Despite the obvious weaknesses in the sampling method, they've provided some good insights and great talking points.

25 Years of Java: Still as Popular as It's Ever Been The Java programming language celebrated 25 years on May 23 this year. It was first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. Two and a half decades on, it remains one of the most popular programming languages. In 1991, James Gosling, an engineer at Sun Microsystems, began developing a new language that he initially called Oak. Later on, the language came to be known as Java. The purpose of developing this new language was to build a system that would enable a large network of interactive consumer electronic devices that could be managed from a handheld remote controller. The concept didn’t excite the digital cable television industry at that time. Perhaps, it was too advanced for them way back in 1995. Developers began using Java, however, to develop applications for desktop computers. The Internet was beginning to catch on around the same time. In 1993, the World Wide Web became a public domain, thereby enabling the public to join in the fun. In 1995, the Pew Research Center reported that 14 percent of adults in the US were already “online.” Programmers started using Java for web applications and it soon became the preferred programming language for apps. Java was better suited for the Internet and enterprise application development than older languages, such as COBOL, C, and C++. It provided support for Internet protocols, such as HTTP. Java enabled easier and faster application programming than COBOL or C because of its object-oriented design, integrated libraries, and run-time error detection capability.

Python Multithreading Misconception One of the misconceptions that developers say that python is too slow and python multithreading sucks. Well, it’s not true. let’s broaden this topic. A lot of pythonists used to say GIL (Global Interpreter Lock) is the cause of the performance of python. They say it prevents you from running more than one thread at a time. You can’t get the real concurrency feature in python. Yes, it’s true but the truth is multithreading is still perfect. Yeah, there are some exceptions which you have to lookout. And depending on the cases, it might need GIL otherwise why to make ur development life harder and being burn out. What Gil restricts that two bytecode can’t run parallelly. Threading can allow concurrency and reduces time consumption, increase performance. As I mention here about GIL a lot but what actually it is? Well, Gil is a feature of CPython which default python manages memory. but Jython and IronPython lack the GIL coz it’s an implementation detail of the underlying VM. I tired about it and here is the result. jython.png lol, they don’t have. They handle dynamic memory differently and can safely run the python code in multiple threads at the same time. And I think Cpython can’t remove the GIL feature too. And what’s the solution in order to achieve Multithreading. Well, Many python libraries bypass multithreading issue by using C/C++ extensions.I recommend multiprocessing to get the benefits of all the cores. One more thing GIL is only a problem in a multiprocessor environment.

Python main function In this tutorial, we will learn how to use a Python program's __name__ attribute to run it dynamically in different contexts.

