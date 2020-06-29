Hilscher cifX M.2 and half-size mini PCIe cards powered by the company’s NETX 90 network-on-chip multi-protocol Cortex-M4 SoC bring real-time Ethernet and FieldBus to compatible systems. The tiny cards are designed for PC-based devices such as IPC’s, HMI’s and robots, and support various firmware for PROFINET IO-Device, EtherNet/IP Adapter, EtherCAT Slave, or OpenModbus/TCP. The company claims its cifX M.2 (A+E key) and half-size mini PCIe cards are the smallest multiprotocol PC cards on the automation market with a size of 22×30 mm and 30×26.8 mm respectively. The cards also support extended temperature from -20°C to 70°C and offer one hardware platform for all real-time Ethernet slave protocols. Besides PROFINET IO-Device, EtherNet/IP Adapter, EtherCAT Slave, and OpenModbus/TCP, Hilscher will provide support for CC-Link IE Field Basic and Ethernet POWERLINK Slave in new firmware available in Q4 2020, and OPC UA and MQTT functionalities are planned for future releases.

The Internet of Things sounded stupid at first, but as you get to know more about it, the more fascinating it is to figure out how it can be used in your toaster. The idea is that you create a small device that collects a small amount of data that it sends to a service that can draw conclusions from it. You can use the same technology for devices at home. Most kits contain a single board computer with sensors and a manual to help you get started. Distributors use a range of devices in these packages; the Raspberry Pi is the most common example.

Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have developed an Arduino-based logger to measure levels of methane and carbon dioxide in greenhouse environments. The device also implements a DHT22 temperature and humidity sensor, data from which can be correlated with gas readings. Figures are stored on an SD card using an Adafruit data logging shield. Importantly, the team’s study outlines a procedure for calibrating the methane sensor module at atmospheric concentrations, much lower than its normal use. The entire unit can be made for around €200, or about $235 USD. While an inexpensive method for monitoring CO2 has been available for some time, this fills in the need for a low-cost methane sensor that could be used for distributed measurements.

Today I thought it might be interesting to dive into how mesa detects version support for drivers. To do so, I’m going to be jumping into mesa/src/mesa/main/version.c, which is where the magic happens.

"Navy Flounder" as the codename for another Navi 2 GPU following the "Sienna Cichlid" Linux driver work has made it into Mesa 20.2 for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver. The Navy Flounder AMDGPU kernel driver support for Linux was sent out several weeks ago and will come with the Linux 5.9 kernel alongside the newly-enabled Sienna Cichlid support for these initial Navi 2 GPUs seeing open-source Linux driver support.

Programming: Python, PHP and Usenet Python's None: Null in Python If you have experience with other programming languages, like C or Java, then you’ve probably heard of the concept of null. Many languages use this to represent a pointer that doesn’t point to anything, to denote when a variable is empty, or to mark default parameters that you haven’t yet supplied. null is often defined to be 0 in those languages, but null in Python is different. Python uses the keyword None to define null objects and variables. While None does serve some of the same purposes as null in other languages, it’s another beast entirely. As the null in Python, None is not defined to be 0 or any other value. In Python, None is an object and a first-class citizen!

More capabilities for remote development with the R plugin It has been a long time since our previous update. This release of the R plugin comes with enhancements and stability improvements as well as with the new features for remote work. Also, in this release, we discontinue supporting R 3.3. R plugin introduces the new type of the R interpreters, so that you can execute your R scripts remotely. Consider a task when you write your R code on one machine and need to execute it on another.

Early Access PyCharm Podcast — With Nafiul Islam Welcome to Early Access PyCharm, a brand-new podcast that goes behind the scenes of how the PyCharm IDE is made and all the thinking that goes into it. In the upcoming episodes, you will hear from the people who work daily to make you more productive and your code even better.

A Hundred Days of Code, Day 020 - Setting up an Editor for Python Development Had given myself a day, to see if I could get a good Python development environment using Elpy and Emacs. It does work. Just not well enough for me. At the end of the day today, I was happy I learnt so much about Emacs. But that is not my focus right now. Python is. Emacs knowledge can come slowly and organically.

Modern Python Cookbook 2nd ed -- Advance Copies -- DM me I'll be putting you in contact with Packt marketing folks who will get you your advanced copy so you can write blurbs and reviews and -- well -- actually use the content. It's all updated to Python 3.8. Type hints almost everywhere. F-strings and the walrus operator. Bunches of devops and data science examples. Plus a few personal examples involving sailboat navigation and management. See me at LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-lott-029835/ and I'll hook you up with Packt marketing folks.

Named arguments squeak into PHP 8.0, 7 years after first RFC The next major version of the PHP language will support named arguments after 76 per cent of lead developers voted to include it. PHP 8.0 is now expected to be released in November 2020 and feature freeze is on 4 August. The RFC (Request For Comments) for Named Arguments was submitted in September 2013 but revived for the PHP 8.0 release. Approval required a two-thirds majority. There is a pull request for a partial implementation, but it seems there is a fair amount of work still to do.

Some Usenet groups suspended in Goggle Groups 1 Reply Over the last few days, a number of Usenet groups have been banned. The two that I am aware of are comp.lang.lisp and comp.lang.forth, two programming languages groups in the Usenet comp hierarchy. This is the message I see; Banned content warning comp.lang.forth has been identified as containing spam, malware, or other malicious content. For more information about content policies on Google Groups see our Help Center article on abuse and our Terms of Service. As with most of Usenet, the comp.* hierarchy is largely unmoderated. These two groups definitely are, so this is a Google action to ban them and not one of moderation, since there aren't any moderators. It's unclear how these groups have breached the rules. Of specific concern is the archive. These are some of the oldest groups on Usenet, and the depth & breadth of the historical material that has just disappeared from the internet, on two seminal programming languages, is huge and highly damaging. These are the history and collective memories of two communities that are being expunged, and it's not great, since there is no other comprehensive archive after Google's purchase of Dejanews around 20 years ago.

