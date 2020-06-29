Stackable Raspberry Pi HAT provides up to 64 Resistance Temperature Detectors
Sequent Microsystems is Kickstartering a stackable, $30 and up “Mega-RTD” HAT that supports up to 64 Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD) channels for precise temperature measurements.
Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD) sensors, which are used for highly precise temperature measurements in industrial and laboratory systems, can be found on embedded systems such as Advantech’s WISE-710 IoT gateway and NI’s CompactDAQ controller. Now Sequent Microsystems has won Kickstarter funding for a Mega-RTD HAT that can be stacked to provide the Raspberry Pi with up to 64 RTD channels. Shipments are due in October.
