Programming: LLVM, ttdo and Python
-
LLVM [11.0.0 Release] Release Candidate 1 is here
Hello everyone, We're a little bit behind schedule, but RC1 is now here. It was tagged earlier today as llvmorg-11.0.0-rc1. Source code and docs are available at https://prereleases.llvm.org/11.0.0/#rc1 and https://github.com/llvm/llvm-project/releases/tag/llvmorg-11.0.0-rc1 Pre-built binaries will be added as they become available. Please file bug reports for any issues you find as blockers of https://llvm.org/pr46725 Release testers: please start your engines, run the script, share your results, and upload binaries. RC2 was originally scheduled for Friday, but seeing as we just cut this one it will come a little later. Thanks, Hans
-
LLVM 11.0-RC1 Now Available For Testing
While LLVM 11.0 was branched almost two weeks ago with many new/improved features for this open-source compiler stack, it has taken until today to get into shape for issuing the first release candidate.
LLVM 11.0-RC2 was already due to be released this week per their original schedule but with LLVM 11.0-RC1 only now surfacing, that second release candidate will be pushed back slightly.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: ttdo 0.0.6: Bugfix
A bugfix release of our (still small) ttdo package arrived on CRAN overnight. As introduced last fall, the ttdo package extends the most excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs:
-
PyTorch 1.6.0 Now Available
PyTorch is a widely used, open source deep learning platform used for easily writing neural network layers in Python enabling a seamless workflow from research to production. Based on Torch, PyTorch has become a powerful machine learning framework favored by esteemed researchers around the world.
-
sphinxcontrib-spelling 5.2.0
sphinxcontrib-spelling is a spelling checker for Sphinx-based documentation. It uses PyEnchant to produce a report showing misspelled words.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 8 Check-in
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 9 Check In!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Security: Patches, TRAMPFD, Peerlyst and Nextcloud
Presenting the expanded Free Software Foundation Bulletin, online!
Right now, in a rapidly changing and uncertain world, free software has a special role to play. This issue of the biannual Free Software Foundation Bulletin addresses some of the challenges that life during the COVID-19 pandemic poses to software freedom, but it also highlights some of the unique contributions that activists are making to safeguard your rights today. Whether through manufacturing desperately-needed medical supplies, advocating for and supplying free and secure videoconferencing for remote learning, or creating flexible and portable libre medical information systems, activists have put in extraordinary effort to ensure that our user freedom is protected along with our safety. GNU Projects in the new:
GNOME and KDE: Basic and Permissions, Pitivi, Kdenlive, Season of KDE Website
Recent comments
15 min 46 sec ago
4 hours 3 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 34 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
9 hours 50 min ago