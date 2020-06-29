Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Debian: Former DPL Chris Lamb, Current DPL Jonathan Carter and Steve Kemp

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of July 2020 02:25:18 AM Filed under
Debian

           

  • Chris Lamb: Pop culture matters

    Many people labour under the assumption that pop culture is trivial and useless while only 'high' art can grant us genuine and eternal knowledge about the world. Given that we have a finite time on this planet, we are all permitted to enjoy pop culture up to a certain point, but we should always minimise our interaction with it, and consume more moral and intellectual instruction wherever possible.

    Or so the theory goes. What these people do not realise is that pop culture can often provide more information about the world, humanity in general and — what is even more important — ourselves.

    This is not quite the debate around whether high art is artistically better, simply that pop culture can be equally informative. Jeremy Bentham argued in the 1820s that "prejudice apart, the game of push-pin is of equal value with the arts and sciences of music and poetry", that it didn't matter where our pleasures come from. (John Stuart Mill, Bentham's intellectual rival, disagreed.) This fundamental question of philosophical utilitarianism will not be resolved here.

    [...]

    In summary, we can simultaneously say that pop culture is not worthy of our time relative to other pursuits while consuming however much of it we want, but deliberately dismissing pop culture doesn't mean that a lot of other people are not interacting with it and is therefore undeserving of any inquiry. And if that doesn't convince you, just like the once-unavoidable millennial pink, simply sticking our collective heads in the sand will not mean that wider societal-level ugliness is going to disappear anytime soon.

  • Jonathan Carter: Free Software Activities for 2020-06

    Hmm, this is the latest I’ve posted my monthly updates yet (nearly by a month!). June was both crazy on the incoming side, and at the same time I just wasn’t that productive (at least since then I caught up a lot). In theory, lockdown means that I spend less time in traffic, in shops or with friends and have more time to do stuff, in practice I go to bed later and later and waste more time watching tv shows and playing mobile games. A cycle that I have at least broken free from since June.

  • Steve Kemp: I'm a bit of a git (hacker?)

    Sometimes I enjoy reading the source code to projects I like, use, or am about to install for the first time. This was something I used to do on a very regular basis, looking for security issues to report. Nowadays I don't have so much free time, but I still like to inspect the source code to new applications I install, and every now and again I'll find the time to look at the source to random projects.

    Reading code is good. Reading code is educational.

    One application I've looked at multiple times is redis, which is a great example of clean and well-written code. That said when reading the redis codebase I couldn't help noticing that there were a reasonably large number of typos/spelling mistakes in the comments...

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Security: Patches, TRAMPFD, Peerlyst and Nextcloud

  • Security updates for Tuesday

    Security updates have been issued by openSUSE (cacti, cacti-spine, go1.13, SUSE Manager Client Tools, and tomcat), Red Hat (postgresql-jdbc and python-pillow), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (python-Django and python-Pillow), and Ubuntu (clamav, librsvg, libslirp, linux-gke-5.0, linux-oem-osp1, linux-hwe, linux-azure-5.3, linux-gcp-5.3, linux-gke-5.3, linux-hwe, linux-oracle-5.3, and sqlite3).

  • Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security [Ed: The comments are better than this article]

    TRAMPFD aims to better secure trampoline code used by the likes of GCC nested functions and the Foreign Function Interface library (libffi) where the pages with the instructions tend to be mapped with execute permissions. While there are Linux security modules and SELinux that try to protect against pages that have both write and execute permissions, Microsoft's Madhavan Venkatarama is aiming to provide a way to safely execute trampolines without making any security exceptions and to further reduce the potential attack surface.

  • Security professionals lose 'central watering hole' with demise of Peerlyst

    For years, the Peerlyst social network has been a resource for software developers looking for a job or cybersecurity enthusiasts wanting to host meet-ups across the world. But on Aug. 27, the website will shut down, Peerlyst founder Limor Elbaz said Monday, citing financial pressure.

  • Nextcloud introduces Forms to protect privacy-sensitive survey data

    Nextcloud GmbH, the company behind the worlds' most deployed on-premises content collaboration platform, announces the immediate availability of Nextcloud Forms. Similar to Google Forms, this app makes it easy to create surveys for anything from market research or customer feedback to planning an office party. Privacy is an issue with surveys, as a third of people who abandon a form do so for privacy and security reasons. With Nextcloud Forms, data remains secure on the Nextcloud server and the privacy of respondents is respected.

  • Keep Your Surveys Private With Nextcloud Forms

    Have you ever filled in a form using Google Forms, Typeform or any other SaaS platform? How was the experience like? Did it leave you worried about your security and privacy as a surveyed participant? Well, here is some good news for surveyors! Nextcloud GmbH has announced Nextcloud Forms—an integrated platform to build a variety of forms, gather data, view and export it! The best part: no data leaves the Nextcloud server. Similar to Google Forms, this app makes it easy to create surveys for anything from market research or customer feedback to planning an office party. Privacy is an issue with surveys, as a third of people who abandon a form do so for privacy and security reasons. With Nextcloud Forms, data is said to remain secure on the Nextcloud server and the privacy of respondents respected.

Presenting the expanded Free Software Foundation Bulletin, online!

Right now, in a rapidly changing and uncertain world, free software has a special role to play. This issue of the biannual Free Software Foundation Bulletin addresses some of the challenges that life during the COVID-19 pandemic poses to software freedom, but it also highlights some of the unique contributions that activists are making to safeguard your rights today. Whether through manufacturing desperately-needed medical supplies, advocating for and supplying free and secure videoconferencing for remote learning, or creating flexible and portable libre medical information systems, activists have put in extraordinary effort to ensure that our user freedom is protected along with our safety. Read more GNU Projects in the new:

  • Digital Dollar Project In Light Of Recent Congressional Hearings

    There has to be a notion of a controlling owner, and the eventual recording of the transfer in a ledger against double spend. This is the case even in bitcoin. Inevitably, the owner and a ledger creep back into the equation. There are designs like the David Chaum’s DigiCash and GNU Taler which do have technical solutions for anonymous peer to peer transfers. Digicash declared bankruptcy, GNU Taler is brand new. Pure peer to peer and customer to merchant could operate in a disconnected setting, but for small amounts.

GNOME and KDE: Basic and Permissions, Pitivi, Kdenlive, Season of KDE Website

  • Apoorv Sachan: Revisiting Basic and Permissions Page

    Porting of Basic and Permissions pages, have been covered in the previous posts, but like the heading suggests there sure was something left. The candidates which remained to be ported were the volume usage widget featuring the pie-chart and the change permissions dialogue which can be used to change permissions of enclosed files in a folder.

  • Pitivi: Object Tracking

    I’ve been selected as a student developer at Pitivi for Google Summer of Code 2020. My project is to create an object tracking and blurring feature. In this post, I introduce a feature in development which allows the user to track an object inside a video clip.

  • GSoC’20 Progress: Week 7 and 8

    With the subtitle information, i.e., the text, the start and end points of each subtitle, being correctly stored in the abstract list model, I shifted my focus in these two weeks towards the UI development of subtitles in the timeline. First, to confirm whether the information is stored properly, I worked on displaying vertical lines across the timeline according to the start positions of each subtitle.

  • GSoC'20 with KDE

    The second coding period for GSoC’20 is now over. I am excited to share that the first part of my project is now over. I have finally finished porting kde.org to hugo and am now working on a refresh for the Season of KDE Website Porting kde.org allowed for easy resuability of code and helped in removing a lot of extra files. This code reusability can be achieved in two ways - shortcodes and layouts.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6