Python 3.8.5 : PyEphem astronomy library for Python - part 001.
Creating multiple windows in PyQt5/PySide2
In an earlier tutorial we've already covered how to open dialog windows. These are special windows which (by default) grab the focus of the user, and run their own event loop, effectively blocking the execution of the rest of your app.
However, quite often you will want to open a second window in an application, without interrupting the main window -- for example, to show the output of some long-running process, or display graphs or other visualizations. Alternatively, you may want to create an application that allows you to work on multiple documents at once, in their own windows.
It's relatively straightforward to open new windows but there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure they work well. In this tutorial we'll step through how to create a new window, and how to show and hide external windows on demand.
Real Python Podcast Interview
I am on the latest Real Python podcast where I talk about my ReportLab book, wxPython, and lots more.
The podcast episode that I take part in is called Episode 20: Building PDFs in Python with ReportLab. Check it out and feel free to ask questions in the comments.
Real Python Episode 20: Building PDFs in Python with ReportLab
Have you wanted to generate advanced reports as PDFs using Python? Maybe you want to build documents with tables, images, or fillable forms. This week on the show we have Mike Driscoll to talk about his book “ReportLab - PDF Processing with Python.”
Mike is an author of multiple books about Python, and has recently re-written his Python 101 book. He is also a member of the Real Python team and has written several articles for the site. Along with our discussion about ReportLab and PDFs, Mike talks about being a self-published author. We also talk briefly about his favorite Python GUI framework.
Bring your Mycroft AI voice assistant skill to life with Python
In the first two articles of this series on Mycroft, an open source, privacy-focused digital voice assistant, I covered the background behind voice assistants and some of Mycroft's core tenets. In Part 3, I started outlining the Python code required to provide some basic functionality to a skill that adds items to OurGroceries, a grocery list app. And in Part 4, I talked about the different types of intent parsers (and when to use each) and expanded the Python code so Mycroft could provide audible feedback while working through the skill.
In this fifth article, I will walk through the remaining sections required to build this skill. I'll talk about project dependencies, logging output for debugging purposes, working with the Mycroft web UI for setting values (such as usernames and passwords), and how to get this information into your Python code.
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 5 Blog Post
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 8
The Best Authenticator Apps for Linux Desktop
If you have ever used two-factor authentication before, then you have probably heard of tools like Google Authenticator. To make use of many of these services, you’ll have to have your phone near you. Luckily, there are desktop authenticator apps that can provide you with the secret key you need to log in to your account. Below are the best authenticator apps for the Linux desktop. [...] Yubico works with a hardware security token known as the Yubikey. You can store your credentials on this as opposed to on your device. This hardware security token can even be further secured by choosing to unlock it with either FaceID or TouchID. With Yubico, you will also be able to easily transition between devices, even after upgrading. The Yubico app lets you generate multiple secrets across devices, making it simple for you to switch. I have to admit that the security offered by a physical token like the Yubikey is great. However, users must bear in mind that they must have the key with them if they wish to use two-factor authentication. I know you may argue and say this is no better than having to carry a phone with you. However, you can’t put your phone on a keychain! Additionally, it’s tough to crack a hardware token. Someone would have to steal it from you if they wanted to access your data. Even after doing that, they still won’t know any of your passwords or anything else of the sort. With Yubico Authenticator, you first have to insert your key before you can add services to the app. After inserting your key, you can then add a security token from a service you want to enable two-factor authentication for. This is an app more for a power user due to the steps that must be taken to get it set up.
