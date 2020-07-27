I've been working on a new approach for allowing emulated input devices in Wayland. Or in short - how can we make xdotool and synergy work? And eventually replace them. The proposal I have is a library for Emulated Input, in short libei. https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/whot/libei/ libei has two parts, the client side (libei) for applications and a server side (libeis) for the compositor. The two libraries communicate with each other (how? doesn't matter, it's an implementation detail) to negotiate input devices. The process is roughly: - the libei client connects and says "I am org.freedesktop.SomeApplication and I want a pointer and a keyboard device" - the libeis server says "ok, you can have a pointer device and a keyboard device" - the libei client says 'move the pointer by 1/1', etc. and the server does just that. or not, depending on context. There are more details, see the README in the repo and the libei.h and libeis.h header files that describe the API. The sticking point here is: emulated input comes via a separate channel. The server a) knows it's emulated input, b) knows who it is coming from and c) has complete control over the input. a) is interesting because you can differ between the events internally. The API right now is very similar to libinput's events so integrating it into a compositor should be trivial. b) is somewhat handwavy if an application runs outside a sandbox - any information will be unreliable. Flatpak gives you an app-id though and with that we can (eventually) do things like storing the allow/deny decisions of the user in the portal implementation. c) allows you to e.g. suspend the client when convenient or just ignore certain sequences altogether. The two made-up examples are: suspend EI during a password prompt, or allow EI from the software yubikey *only* during a password prompt. Now, the next question is: how do they *start* talking to each other? libei provides multiple backends for the initial connection negotiation. My goal is to have this work with flatpak portals so an application running within the sandbox can be restricted accordingly. Alternatives to this could be public DBus interfaces, simple fd passing or (as is implemented right now) a named unix socket. The aim is that a client can simply iterate through all of the options until finds a connection. Once that's found, the actual code for emulating input is always the same so it's trivial to implement a client that works on any compositor that supports some backend of libeis. The server part only needs to care about the negotiation mechanisms it allows, i.e. GNOME will only have dbus/portal, sway will only have... dunno, fd exchange maybe? Next: because we have a separate channel for emulated input we can hook up XTEST to use libei to talk to a compositor. I have a PoC implementation for weston and Xwayland: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/whot/weston/-/commits/wip/eis https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/whot/xserver/-/commits/wip/xwayland-eis With that xdotool can move the pointer. Note this is truly the most minimal code just to illustrate the point but you can fill in the blanks and do things like the compositor preventing XTEST or not, etc. This is all in very early stages with very little error checking so things will probably crash or disconnect unexpectedly. I've tried to document the API to make the intentions clear but there are still some very handwavy bits. Do let me know if you have any questions or suggestions please though. Cheers, Peter